Adalah heads to Supreme Court to battle Israel’s Jewish Nation-State Law

Israeli Supreme Court hearing on petitions against law is slated to kick off Tuesday morning at 9 AM; Adalah: The law’s distinct apartheid characteristics guarantee Israel’s ethnic-religious character as exclusively Jewish, while anchoring discrimination and racism against Palestinian citizens.

An expanded panel of 11 Israeli Supreme Court justices is slated to convene in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, 22 December 2020, at 9 AM (GMT +2), for hearings on a series of 15 petitions filed against Israel’s Jewish Nation-State Law.

On 19 July 2018, the Israeli Knesset voted 62 to 55 to approve the Jewish Nation-State Law that constitutionally enshrines Jewish supremacy and the identity of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel filed a Supreme Court petition against the Jewish Nation-State Law less than a month later, on 7 August 2018.

The petition was submitted against the Knesset on behalf of the entire Arab political leadership in Israel: the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, the National Committee of Arab Mayors, the Joint List parliamentary faction, and in the name of Adalah.

Israel’s Jewish Nation-State Law – which has distinct apartheid characteristics – guarantees the ethnic-religious character of Israel as exclusively Jewish and entrenches the privileges enjoyed by Jewish citizens, while simultaneously anchoring discrimination against Palestinian citizens and legitimizing exclusion, racism, and systemic inequality.

Adalah’s petition stresses that “a law that denies the civil and national rights of Palestinians in their homeland is racist, colonialist, and illegitimate.”

Israel’s Jewish Nation-State Law is the “law of laws”, capable of overriding any ordinary legislation. It alters the constitutional framework of the state, making changes that violate established international norms: there is no democratic constitution in the world that designates the constitutional identity of the state on racial grounds, as serving one ethnic group.

