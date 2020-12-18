Arab News launches special project for the Year of Arabic Calligraphy

The online Deep Dive looks at the ancient craft and modern art of Arabic calligraphy. The multimedia project also marks UN Arabic Language Day on Dec. 18

To round out the Year of Arabic Calligraphy, as declared by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, and to mark UN Arabic Language Day on Dec. 18, Arab News is launching a special online project.

Its latest Deep Dive takes an in-depth multimedia look at the history and development of Arabic calligraphy, with animations and videos of well-known calligraphers, including the Dubai-based French-Tunisian street artist eL Seed.

“This year, we profiled several individual calligraphers in the Arab world,” said arts and lifestyle editor Saffiya Ansari. “But this Deep Dive allowed us to go way back in time and look at its development, showing readers its various styles and how it has evolved as a modern art form.”