Hanania column: Rejection is not a strategy that works for Palestinians

“The Palestinians have been fighting a losing war for more than 70 years, one that spans several generations and has obscured the historical facts in contested public deliberation.

“Palestinian refusal to recognize their failures, or pursue an alternative strategic plan other than rejection, has sealed their fate in a growing avalanche of marginalization.

“The Palestinians have made it easy for Israel to look good. They have made it easy for the Arab world to make peace with Israel. They have made it easy to lose even more than they have lost already.

“It’s not too late to throw out the leadership in Ramallah and in Gaza and elect new leaders who are willing to recognize that through compromise and engagement they can negotiate far more than they are being offered today.”

