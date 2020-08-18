SHARE ...















Muslim Charity Distributes 30,000 Pounds of Meat/Hundreds of Backpacks & School Supplies

ICNA Relief Chicago (icnarelief.org), the local chapter of the national nonprofit has, so far, distributed over 50,000 pounds of food, serving over 20,000 individuals in need within the Chicagoland area in 2020.

On Thursday, August 20, 2020, the organization will distribute fresh meat that has been blessed by Islamic rules, rendering the meat “halal” or permissible for Muslims, as well as hundreds of backpacks and school supplies in West Rogers Park–the most adversely impacted Chicago neighborhood from COVID-19.

Recipients include refugees and others struggling financially. The meat distribution is made possible thanks to the generosity of area Muslims as part of the annual Muslim holiday, of Eid-ul-Adha, celebrated at the end of last month.

“Halal meat, unfortunately, is not available in most grocery stores nor via most food banks or food pantries. Rarely donated to food pantries, it is the number one most requested and least available item in ICNA Relief’s food pantries, year-round,” says Dr. Saima Azfar, the Midwest Regional Director of ICNA Relief.

“We are so grateful to our donors who chose to share their blessings with those who have less, this Eid holiday.”

ICNA Relief has been fulfilling the Islamic ritual of halal meat distribution for over twelve years, ensuring that neighbors in need receive high-quality meat on the Eid holiday. Known as Qurbani, the distribution is a huge undertaking, especially these dire days.

When: Thursday, August 20, 2020

Time: 12 pm to 1 pm

Where: ICNA RELIEF Resource Center and Food Pantry: 2809 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659

Masks must be worn by all during the distribution.

About ICNA Relief

ICNA Relief Chicago is a chapter of the Islamic Circle of North America Relief, operating across the Nation with programs such as homeless women’s transitional homes, food pantries, back to school giveaways, Muslim family services, women’s hygiene kits, winter clothing drives, disaster relief, free health screenings, and more. Its IL head office and food pantry is in Glendale Heights, IL. A satellite office and food pantry are in West Rogers Park, Chicago.

About Eid-ul-Adha

Eid-ul-Adha also called the ‘Festival of Sacrifice,’ is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year (the other being Eid-ul-Fitr after Ramadan). This year it was celebrated from July 31 to August 3, 2020.

Muslims around the world slaughter an animal – a goat, sheep, cow, or camel – to reflect Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, for God’s sake. A third of this slaughter has to be distributed to the poor, by Islamic traditions.

ICNA Relief relies on community donations and volunteerism. Donate: www.icnarelief.org/donate, Volunteer: bit.ly/VolunteerTaskForce

