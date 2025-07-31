Israeli influenced US Government sanctions Palestinian government

Sanctioning Officials of the Palestinian Authority and Members of the Palestine Liberation Organization

By Ray Hanania

The U.S. State Department and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have sanctioned the Palestinian Authority in an effort to undermine its credibility and strengthen Israel’s violent war crime policies.

The announcement by Rubio was made Thursday, July 31, 2025 in response to the PA seeking support from the International Criminal Court in the face of ongoing Israeli war crimes and mass killings in the Gaza Strip.

Rubio and the US Government have done everything possible to prevent International judicial agencies from ruling on Israel’s war crimes in the Gaza Strip or America’s support of those war crimes.

The new State Department policy is intended to provide cover to Israel’s government for its violence and war crimes in Gaza and in the Occupied West Bank territories.