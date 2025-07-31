Racist former U.S. Senator and now Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo courtesy off Wikipedia

Israeli influenced US Government sanctions Palestinian government

Posted on By Ray Hanania No Comments on Israeli influenced US Government sanctions Palestinian government
SHARE ...
          
 
  


Sanctioning Officials of the Palestinian Authority and Members of the Palestine Liberation Organization

By Ray Hanania

The U.S. State Department and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have sanctioned the Palestinian Authority in an effort to undermine its credibility and strengthen Israel’s violent war crime policies.

The announcement by Rubio was made Thursday, July 31, 2025 in response to the PA seeking support from the International Criminal Court in the face of ongoing Israeli war crimes and mass killings in the Gaza Strip.

Rubio and the US Government have done everything possible to prevent International judicial agencies from ruling on Israel’s war crimes in the Gaza Strip or America’s support of those war crimes.

The new State Department policy is intended to provide cover to Israel’s government for its violence and war crimes in Gaza and in the Occupied West Bank territories.

Racist former U.S. Senator and now Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo courtesy off Wikipedia
Racist former U.S. Senator and now Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo courtesy off Wikipedia

 

Here is the anti-Arab statement issued by Ruio against the Palestinian Authority, which critics assert was actually written by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“The State Department has reported to Congress that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Palestinian Authority (PA) are not in compliance with their commitments under the PLO Commitments Compliance Act of 1989 (PLOCCA) and the Middle East Peace Commitments Act of 2002 (MEPCA), including by initiating and supporting actions at international organizations that undermine and contradict prior commitments in support of Security Council Resolution 242 and 338, taking actions to internationalize its conflict with Israel such as through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ), continuing to support terrorism including incitement and glorification of violence (especially in textbooks), and providing payments and benefits in support of terrorism to Palestinian terrorists and their families.

“The United States is imposing sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials in accordance with section 604(a)(1) of the MEPCA.  It is in our national security interests to impose consequences and hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments and undermining the prospects for peace.”

newswire info
Ray Hanania
Latest posts by Ray Hanania (see all)


SHARE ...
          
 
  
 
          
 
  
Human Rights, Israel, News, Palestine & Jordan, Politics, war crimes Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

Seal of the City of Dearborn, Michigan AHRC congratulates Chief Haddad for his service, and his successor Officer Shahin American Arabs
ADC Panel Discussion Media impact on image of Arabs & Muslims after Sept. 11, 2001, held on Monday August 16, 2021 ADC explores Media coverage of Arabs & Muslims after Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks American Arabs
Attorney Sarah Gad 2024 election battle among Arab Americans shaping up in Ilhan Omar’s Minnesota congressional district American Arabs
Racist congressman Brian Mast CAIR condemns GOP selection of Genocidal anti-Palestinian racist Rep. Brian Mast as Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee American Arabs
Rafic Hariri statue in front of the St. George Hotel in Beirut Lebanon (Photo credit: Wikipedia) Lebanon turmoil stoked by pro-Iranian extremists Arab World
MSN Repeats Fake News Regarding Mordechai Vanunu and Mossad Arab World

Leave a Reply