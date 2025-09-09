SHARE ...

Denying Palestinian Officials Visas to Join UN General Assembly: Wrong and Hypocritical:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the international community in urging President Trump to rescind the decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials seeking to attend the upcoming 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80).

The session is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, and will run through September 28, 2025.

This year’s General Assembly will address critical global issues, including peace, development, climate change, and the state of human rights.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza—marked by famine, displacement, and mass civilian casualties—is expected to be a central focus.

History is repeating itself. In 1988, the U.S. denied a visa to Yasser Arafat, preventing him from addressing the UN General Assembly. In response, the Assembly voted overwhelmingly (154–2) to relocate its session to Geneva.

The United Nations must not allow political interference to dictate who may participate in its proceedings. Palestine, as an observer member of the UN, is entitled to representation under international law and UN protocols. Political expediency should not trump legal obligations.

The Trump administration’s decision violates American obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement, which requires the host country to facilitate access for member and observer states to participate in UN meetings. This marks a troubling precedent—another instance where the host nation imposes political barriers to global dialogue.

AHRC urges President Trump to heed the voice of the international community and reconsider this decision. We also urge the UN to take the needed action to uphold its integrity and ensure that its platform remains open in order for it to be able to function as its founders intended it to.

####

Make a Contribution. Support AHRC Today: Donate online at www.ahrcusa.org or mail a check to our Michigan office: 3 Parklane Boulevard, Suite #1004 West, Dearborn, MI 48126 No amount is too small. Every donation makes a difference.