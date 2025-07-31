Bernie Sanders launches “Fighting Oligarchy Tour” to help public understand political threats to government

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) next weekend will hit the road for the latest swing of his national “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here” tour, which is focused on the takeover of the national government by billionaires and large corporations, and the country’s move toward authoritarianism.

This will be the first swing of the tour since a Republican Congress passed Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which will cause 15 million Americans to lose their health insurance.

Sanders will target deep red districts currently held by Republicans, including stops in rural West Virginia and North Carolina.“Red state, blue state — the people of this country are opposed to an economy that works for the 1% and not for working class Americans.” said Sanders.

“I’ll be heading to West Virginia and North Carolina to discuss the need for decent paying jobs, health care for all, and the end of a corrupt campaign finance system in which billionaires buy politicians. Together, we can defeat the oligarchs who have taken hold of our country.”

To date, more than 270,000 people have turned out for the cross-America tour, which has hosted 24 rallies across 15 states including Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, Wisconsin, California, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

More than two-thirds of RSVPs to the tour come from people who are new to Sen. Sanders’ list. About a third of them are NOT registered Democrats. The tour has attracted historic crowds — the largest in Sanders’ career. Livestreams of the tour have been watched more than 8 million times.

Sanders is also recruiting progressive candidates to run for office, and training organizers across the country. More than 7,000 people have expressed interest in running for office, about half of whom intent to run as independents. To date, the campaign has hired organizers and put together town halls, office visits and canvasses across more than 30 key congressional districts and 20 states.

EVENT DETAILS

Friday, August 8

6:00 p.m. ET Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here in Wheeling

Location: Capitol Theatre Wheeling, 1015 Main Street, Wheeling, West Virginia 26003 Information for the Public: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. ET. Parking is available on the street and in nearby surface lots.. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

Saturday, August 9

1:00 p.m. ET Fighting Oligarchy: Town Hall Conversation in Lenore

Location: Lenore Community Center,19 Laurel Creek Rd, Lenore, WV, 25661

Information for the Public: Doors open at 11:30 a.m. ET. Free parking is available onsite. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

6:00 p.m. ET Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here in Charleston

Location: Charleston Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301

Information for the Public: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. ET. Free parking available onsite. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

Sunday, August 10

2:00 p.m. ET Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here in Greensboro

Location: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N Elm Street at One Abe Brenner Place, Greensboro, NC 27401

Information for the Public: Doors open at 11:30 a.m. ET. Free parking is available onsite. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

6:00 p.m. ET Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here in Asheville

Location: Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center-Asheville, 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC 28801

Information for the Public: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. ET. Parking available in the nearby Harrah’s Cherokee Center Garage. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

