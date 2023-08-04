State rep. Cyril Nichols, Democrat, 32nd Illinois House District

Relationship between Arab Americans and African Americans needs more balance, Black State Rep says

Posted on By rayhanania No Comments on Relationship between Arab Americans and African Americans needs more balance, Black State Rep says
SHARE ...
          
 
  


Loading

Relationship between Arab Americans and African Americans needs more balance, Black State Rep says

By Ray Hanania

راى حنانيا. Ray Hanania
راى حنانيا.
Ray Hanania

Illinois State Rep. Cyril Nichols has raised an issue that many Arab Americans prefer not to discuss. Are Arab Americans doing enough to balance the support they get from African Americans?

In an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show August 2, State Rep. Cyril Nichols of the 32nd Illinois House District in the General Assembly, said that African Americans have done far more for Arab Americans than Arab Americans have done for African Americans.

Nichols said he is not trying to be critical of Arab Americans, but rather, hoping to nudge Arab Americans to recognize they have a responsibility to contribute to a relationship that has given Arab Americans much political empowerment in a state and country that is often anti-Arab.

Nichols said many African Americans are perplexed that Arab Americans want to be identified as being “Middle East and North African” on the U.S. Census yet fail to balance the support Blacks have given to the Arab community in the United States, a leading Black legislator in Illinois said Wednesday.

 

 

Illinois State Rep. Cyril Nichols, a member of the state’s large African American legislative caucus of 21 members, which represents nearly one-third of the number of Democrats, said African Americans support Arab Americans twice as much as Arab Americans support African Americans and that he is perplexed that Arabs want to be identified as “Middle East and North Africa” (MENA) in the U.S. Census but don’t do enough to support African Americans who come from North Africa.

 

During an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit and Washington DC and sponsored by Arab News, Nichols said “an imbalance exists” and it “needs to change.”

The interview is available in both audio and video podcast. Click here to download the audio podcast.

Click here to read the full story in Arab News Newspaper.

Click here to download the video podcast or use the widget below to watch the interview.


(Ray Hanania is an award winning former Chicago City Hall reporter. A political analyst and CEO of Urban Strategies Group, Hanania’s opinion columns on mainstream issues are published in the Southwest News Newspaper Group in the Des Plaines Valley News, Southwest News-Herald, The Regional News, The Reporter Newspapers. His Middle East columns are published in the Arab News. For more information on Ray Hanania visit www.Hanania.com or email him at rghanania@gmail.com.)

 

Subscribe to Ray’s Columns

Subscribe to Ray Hanania’s Columns

I have three eNewsletters that each focus on different topics and issues.

  • The first is on Mainstream American politics, local, national and international.
  • My second eNewsletter focuses on issues facing Arab Americans in Chicagoland, the Midwest and the country.
  • My third eNewsletter focuses exclusively on Orland Park, a suburban community located just Southwest of Chicago, the largest city between Chicago and Joliet.

You can subscribe to one or all by using the links below:

Mainstream American Politics Columns
CLICK HERE

http://eepurl.com/hDHO_H

Arab American focused columns
CLICK HERE

http://eepurl.com/im_M5o

All Orland Park topics
CLICK HERE

http://eepurl.com/inYv7w

 

Read my Archived eNewsletters

View Mainstream eNewsletter Archive

View Arab American eNewsletter Archive

View Orland Park eNewsletter Archive

============ PODCASTS RADIO SHOWS ===========

The Ray Hanania Radio Show Live Wed 5 PM EST in Detroit, Washington DC.
The Ray Hanania Radio Show Live Wed 5 PM EST in Detroit, Washington DC. The radio show  is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network and is sponsored by Arab News at ArabNews.com the voice of a changing region.

Click here to download the Podcast

 

Two Guys on Politics podcast with Former Congressman Bill Lipinski and former Chicago City Hall reporter Ray Hanania www.TwoGuysonPolitics.comWatch/listen to former Congressman Bill Lipinski and columnist Ray Hanania
rip into the headline stories the rest of the media ignores. Click to view on YouTube

A Message from Ray Hanania

Ray Hanania
Ray Hanania

Subscribe to my free email eNewsletters and get my columns early before they are published.

I will also include links to my audio podcast “Ray Hanania on Politics” which expands the column topics on Chicagoland and Suburban politics.

You will also get details on where I am scheduled to speak publicly. (Always free to attend and no charge.)

Use the form below and enter your full name (or just your initials, or the community where you live), and add your email address. You will still receive an email requesting confirmation.

If for some reason the form doesn’t work for you, send me your name and email and I will add it … rghanania@gmail.com

A Big Thank You for supporting my writings. Your subscription means a lot to me.

RAY HANANIA

rayhanania
Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)


SHARE ...
          
 
  
 
          
 
  
American Arabs, Arab News, Arab Radio, News, Podcast, Politics, racism, Radio Podcast, Ray Hanania, Saudi Arabia, US Arab Politics Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

Original Statue of Liberty design was Arab woman American Arabs
Trump’s Jerusalem proclamation backfires. Arab World
United Nations bUilding, New York. Photo courtesy Ray Hanania Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expresses concerns Civil Rights
Mohammed Faheem, candidate for U.S. Congress in Illinois in March 2022 in the 8th Illinois Congressional District Mohammed Faheem Pledges to Support Term Limits on Congress Election
Manhunt for killer of Joliet Arab store clerk American Arabs
More than 100 people take the Oath of Allegiance to become American citizens. (Photo credit: Wikipedia) ADC & ACLU Sue Trump Administration Over New Census Memo American Arabs

Leave a Reply