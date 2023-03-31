Vote Yes campaign button, Photo courtesy of Ray Hanania

Low Arab early voting turnout in important Orland Park elections

By Ray Hanania

The election on Tuesday April 4 is very important to the Arab American & Muslim community.

There are many candidates who support our community who need our support, and several who do not.

Ziyad Taste of the Middle East

If we don’t take the time to vote, we empower the people who target and discriminate against us.

This isn’t just about politics. It is about empowering the Arab American and Muslim community, which is very large and growing and strong in Orland Park.

The Early Voting Data shows a very low turnout so far for Arab American voters.

If we don’t take action, we become the victims of the people who target our community and they don’t listen to our voices. They don’t pay attention to our concerns. When we have problems — and I always volunteer to help ANY Arab or Muslim who is the victim of discrimination or injustice — it is more difficult to enforce our rights.

Because ARABS are not included in the U.S. Census, and are being diluted into the vague “MENA” category, it is difficult to be precise on our voter involvement.

However, based on familiarity of Arab and Muslim last names, we can identify about 70 percent of the community in Orland Park. Most are included in the eNewsletter — (which you can unsubscribe from easily if you wish).

    • There are Arabic 2166 in Orland Park (more than 700 Arab homes), but only 24 have voted so far.
    • There are 2638 Islamic voters in Orland Park, but only 49 have voted. 
    • There are about 2265 “Middle Eastern” voters in Orland Park, but only 38 have voted.

I know we can do better. PLEASE VOTE and make a difference. Yur vote counts in this low turnout election.  A strong Arab/Muslim vote can account for 40 percent of all votes cast if we push.

You can EARLY VOTE today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and vote on election Day Tuesday April 4. You do not need to go to the Orland Township Early Voting location.

You can Early Vote at any voting location including near where you may work — all you have to do is identify yourself and home address and your vote will be applied to the Orland Park totals. 

THE APRIL 4 ELECTIONS

Please vote for the following candidates in Orland Park who have a commitment to help the Arab American & Muslim community, and the entire Village;

ORLAND FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
William Bonnar Jr.
Matthew G. Rafferty
www.OrlandFirstResponders.com
SCHOOL DISTRICT 135
Alan Kastengren
Francis Lattyak
Linda Peckham Dodge

HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT 230
Mohammed Jaber
Lynn Zeder

MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Tracy Sullivan
Jose Yusuf Vidal 

VOTE YES on the VILLAGE MANAGERIAL REFERENDUM

 

The above candidates have been endorsed by the Orland Township Democratic Organization, the Arab American Democratic Club, AMVOTE, and also by the independent Republican Organization of Orland Township.

Let’s show our strength and be counted.

Again, I will volunteer and work with Arab American community leaders to help slate qualified Arab Americans to run for the positions of Village Trustee on the Village of Orland Park in 2025.

The current Orland Park government politicians won’t give us OUR SHARE of what we deserve unless we fight for it. We must fight for it and that means we MUST vote.

For more info on the candidates in the April 4 election, visit these websites

Ramadan Kareem!

Happy Palm Sunday!

RAY HANANIA
rghanania@gmail.com
www.TheArabDailyNews.com

