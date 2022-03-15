SHARE ...

Leading progressive Jewish group releases endorsements for U.S. Congress

Jewish Voice for Peace, the leading Jewish American organization advocating justice and peace in Palestine and Israel, released their endorsements for the upcoming elections.

Jewish Voice for Peace opposes anti-Jewish, anti-Muslim, and anti-Arab bigotry and oppression. JVP seeks an end to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem; security and self-determination for Israelis and Palestinians; a just solution for Palestinian refugees based on principles established in international law; an end to violence against civilians; and peace and justice for all peoples of the Middle East. Current mission statement adopted in 2009.

Here are the organization’s endorsements:

Brittany Ramos DeBarros is running to become the next representative for NY-11. She’s a longtime community organizer, a passionate fighter for justice for all people, and an army combat veteran who has witnessed the violence and damage of U.S. foreign policy firsthand.

She’s running for Congress to fix our broken system that harms our most vulnerable communities, whether in NYC or Palestine. Ramos DeBarros will be up against a hawkish and anti-Palestinian former Congressman, Max Rose, in the Democratic primary, and the Trump-supporting Nicole Malliotakis in the general.

Shervin Aazami is running to become the next representative for CA-32. A public health activist and longtime organizer for Indigenous rights and economic and racial justice, Aazami is running for Congress to push for bold and progressive change that will finally meet the needs of working class people and build a U.S. foreign policy rooted in justice, not militarism.

He is running to unseat Brad Sherman, a Democrat who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and pursues AIPAC-affiliated policies, including opposing the 2015 Iran Deal.

And now, our first incumbent endorsement announcements – with more coming soon! Each of these representatives have taken concrete action during their time in D.C. to move Congress toward holding the Israeli government accountable for its systemic violations of Palestinian human rights, including working to end U.S. support for Israel’s brutal apartheid regime.

Representative Cori Bush represents MO-01. First elected in 2020, Congresswoman Bush has brought her organizing and activist skills to D.C. in unprecedented ways.

She has consistently spoken out for Palestinian rights and taken bold stances to hold the Israeli government accountable for its systemic human rights violations.

Representative Betty McCollum represents MN-04. First elected in 2000, Congresswoman McCollum has spearheaded the fight to protect Palestinian children from Israeli military detention and abuse by introducing the first legislation for Palestinian rights in the House of Representatives.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez represents NY-14. First elected in 2018, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has championed issues including Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and immigrant rights and has brought support for Palestinian rights into her broader progressive agenda.

Representative Ilhan Omar represents Minnesota’s 5th district. First elected in 2018, Congresswoman Omar has helped spark a new conversation on what progressive US foreign policy should be, and is a consistent and vocal supporter of Palestinian rights.

Representative Rashida Tlaib represents MI-13 and is running to represent the newly-drawn MI-12, which represents almost two-thirds of her current constituency.

Elected in 2018, Congresswoman Tlaib is the first Palestinian woman to serve in Congress.

Her progressive values and commitments have brought the fight for Palestinian rights to America’s attention in unprecedented ways.

Last cycle, anti-Palestinian groups spent obscene amounts of money in their attempt to stop these representatives from being re-elected. We cannot lose the ground we’ve gained.

Jewish Voice for Peace is a diverse and democratic community of activists inspired by Jewish tradition to work together for peace, social justice, and human rights. We support the aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians for security and self-determination.

We seek:

We are among the many American Jews who say to the U.S. and Israeli governments: “Not in our names!”

JVP supports peace activists in Palestine and Israel, and works in broad coalition with other Jewish, Arab-American, faith-based, peace and social justice organizations.

For more information on Jewish Voices for Peace visit their website at: JewishVoiceForPeace.org