AHRC Spirit of Humanity Annual Awards Gala new date: Thursday, December 2, 2021: 

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) will be holding its virtual annual “Spirit of Humanity” Awards Gala on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. originally set for Friday, October 22, 2021, the rescheduling is due to pressing and unforeseen circumstances. 
  
AHRC extends its warm appreciation to all the proud sponsors who have already contributed to this signature event. The sponsorship will carry to the new date. We apologize if this change of date causes any inconvenience. 
AHRC calls upon its valued and appreciated friends and supporters to mark the new date and to plan to watch the Gala virtually live via social media broadcast. Information regarding watching the Gala will be released in the future as we become closer to the date. 
AHRC appeals to all others who did not join the Gala’s sponsorship list yet to do so. The change of date provides a renewed opportunity for that. The past two years were exceptionally challenging for AHRC. Despite all the myriad challenges, AHRC continues its diligent work helping members of our diverse communities at all levels. We can’t continue our work without the generous support of our partners, friends and volunteers.
  
The Gala serves as an occasion not only to showcase AHRC’s public service work, it is also an occasion to recognize our partners, supporters and volunteers. 
  
AHRC is committed to continue its leading role defending, promoting and advancing the cause of human rights at home and abroad.
We hope you will join us. We promise another memorable Gala. 
  
To become a sponsor and join us in defending and promoting human rights, please email: Imad@ahrcusa.org 
 ###
Help AHRC Protect Human Rights:
These are challenging times. It is our common humanity that we are determined to protect. To donate, please visit: www.ahrcusa.org  for safe & secured donation

