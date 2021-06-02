Iran focus of interviews on The Ray Hanania Radio Show June 2
Click this link to view the Facebook Video of The Ray Hanania Radio Show June 2, 2021 which features Frank Kane, host of the weekly Arab News flagship program “Frankly Speaking” on the launch of his second season, and in the second segment NCRI board member Ali Safavi, who discusses the situation in Iran. The radio show is broadcast live on radio in Detroit and Washington D.C.
On this week’s The Ray Hanania Radio Show, host and veteran journalist Ray Hanania shifted his focus over to Iran, and the struggles its citizens face under the Iran Mullah Regime.
He began the show by interviewing Frank Kane, an Arab News Reporter and host of the Arab News Flagship Interview program “Frankly Speaking.”
They discussed Frank’s interview with the Exiled Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi and how the Crown Prince, who has been living in the USA for the past 40 years, does not see any future role for himself as a monarch and is a proponent of a new secular democratic system in Iran.
The “Frankly Speaking” show just launched its second season with many high-profile guests in both business and politics in the Middle East.
In the second segment, Ray Hanania spoke with Ali Safavi, a board member of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), about Iran’s upcoming elections in which the candidates are restricted to people who have proved their loyalty to the regime.
The NCRI are working to overthrow the regime and build a secular democratic government in order to better the lives of Iran’s citizens, who are currently living in terrible conditions and in fear of violence from their government, many selling body parts such as kidneys or corneas just to make ends meet.
You can hear the show in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 radio (8 AM and 5 PM EST), in Washington DC on WDMV AM 700 Radio (8 AM EST) AND watch it live stream on Facebook.com/ArabNews as well as on the US Arab Radio Network at ArabRadio.us.
