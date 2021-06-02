ADC names Chris Habiby as Legislative and Policy Coordinator

ADC names Chris Habiby as Legislative and Policy Coordinator
The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) welcomes Chris Habiby to the team as our new Legislative and Policy Coordinator. We are excited that Habiby will be working with ADC to advocate on behalf of Arab Americans before Congress and U.S. Federal Agencies while helping advance ADC’s mission. 

Habiby previously worked for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office representing the State of New York in Congress. His portfolio included issues such as immigration, homeland security, election security, criminal justice, cybersecurity, courts, and gun safety. In 2016, Habiby received his Master of Science degree in Terrorism and Homeland Security Policy from American University in Washington, D.C. where he focused on right-wing extremism. Habiby grew up in Monmouth County, New Jersey and is the son of two Palestinian immigrants.

“I am so excited to join this amazing organization and give Arab Americans a voice on the federal level. This community has been so important to who I have grown to be, and there is no place better for me to take my academic and professional skills,” says Habiby. 

Welcome again and congratulations to Chris Habiby! 

