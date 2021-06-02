ADC names Chris Habiby as Legislative and Policy Coordinator
The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) welcomes Chris Habiby to the team as our new Legislative and Policy Coordinator. We are excited that Habiby will be working with ADC to advocate on behalf of Arab Americans before Congress and U.S. Federal Agencies while helping advance ADC’s mission.
Habiby previously worked for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office representing the State of New York in Congress. His portfolio included issues such as immigration, homeland security, election security, criminal justice, cybersecurity, courts, and gun safety. In 2016, Habiby received his Master of Science degree in Terrorism and Homeland Security Policy from American University in Washington, D.C. where he focused on right-wing extremism. Habiby grew up in Monmouth County, New Jersey and is the son of two Palestinian immigrants.
“I am so excited to join this amazing organization and give Arab Americans a voice on the federal level. This community has been so important to who I have grown to be, and there is no place better for me to take my academic and professional skills,” says Habiby.
The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) welcomes Chris Habiby to the team as our new Legislative and Policy Coordinator. We are excited that Habiby will be working with ADC to advocate on behalf of Arab Americans before Congress and U.S. Federal Agencies while helping advance ADC’s mission. Photo courtesy of ADC
Welcome again and congratulations to Chris Habiby!
RAY HANANIA — Op-Ed writer, author, radio host, podcaster
Ray Hanania is an award winning political and humor columnist who analyzes American and Middle East politics, and life in general. He is an author of several books.
Hanania covered Chicago Politics and Chicago City Hall from 1976 through 1992 at the Daily Southtown and the Chicago Sun-Times. He began writing in 1975 publishing The Middle Eastern Voice newspaper in Chicago (1975-1977). He later published “The National Arab American Times” newspaper (2004-2007).
Hanania writes weekly columns on Middle East and American Arab issues as Special US Correspondent for the Arab News ArabNews.com, at TheArabDailyNews.com, and at SuburbanChicagoland.com. He has published weekly columns in the Jerusalem Post newspaper, YNetNews.com, Newsday, the Orlando Sentinel, Houston Chronical, and Arlington Heights Daily Herald.
Hanania is the recipient of four (4) Chicago Headline Club “Peter Lisagor Awards” for Column writing. In November 2006, he was named “Best Ethnic American Columnist” by the New American Media. In 2009, Hanania received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Writing from the Society of Professional Journalists. He is the recipient of the MT Mehdi Courage in Journalism Award. He was honored for his writing skills with two (2) Chicago Stick-o-Type awards from the Chicago Newspaper Guild. In 1990, Hanania was nominated by the Chicago Sun-Times editors for a Pulitzer Prize for his four-part series on the Palestinian Intifada.
His writings have also been honored by two national Awards from ADC for his writing, and from the National Arab American Journalists Association.
Hanania is the US Special Correspondent for the Arab News Newspaper, covering Middle East and Arab American issues. He writes for the Southwest News newspaper group writing on mainstream American issues.