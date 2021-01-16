Check Out Books Reviewed in the January/February Washington Report Issue

In this in-depth account, anthropologist David Vine illuminates the role of military bases in fueling a largely unbroken history of American global intervention. The book is a sweeping indictment of the nation’s heavily militarized foreign policy, including the nearly incalculable costs, financial as well as moral, that have been exacted both at home and abroad.

The United States of Warimmediately becomes the definitive account of the history of U.S. overseas bases and their role in the history of American militarism.