Check Out Books Reviewed in the January/February Washington Report Issue

Check Out Books Reviewed in the January/February Washington Report Issue
SHARE ...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  


Check Out Books Reviewed in the January/February Washington Report Issue
Read Walter Hixson’s Review

In this in-depth account, anthropologist David Vine illuminates the role of military bases in fueling a largely unbroken history of American global intervention. The book is a sweeping indictment of the nation’s heavily militarized foreign policy, including the nearly incalculable costs, financial as well as moral, that have been exacted both at home and abroad.

The United States of Warimmediately becomes the definitive account of the history of U.S. overseas bases and their role in the history of American militarism.

Author Diana Darke was inspired to write Stealing From the Saracens after the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. “I suddenly realized that most of the world simply does not understand the back-story of European architecture,” she stated.

Pointed arches, trefoil arches and stained-glass windows—all recognizable features in Gothic cathedrals and buildings throughout Europe today—originated in the Islamic world of the East.

Archive Wars offers unprecedented archival and on-the-ground research that traces the politics of history formation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from its establishment up to the present. Focusing first on efforts to create a national archive and then on the implication of urban space, author Rosie Bsheer offers a plethora of new information on the mechanics of Saudi politics.

 

Capturing Jonathan Pollard is recommended reading for those looking for the grubby details of Israel’s massive theft of U.S. secrets, and for an Israel that looked out for its own interests without a care for the interests of its patron and ally, the United States.

The Arab Daily News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Jonathan Pollard’s parole recently expired, and he was permitted to move to Israel.
Special Subscription Offer Expires January 31
Purchase a gift subscription to the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs at the SPECIAL LOW PRICE of just $15. This offer includes both the print and digital magazine.

As an independent, 100 percent reader-supported, non-profit magazine and bookstore, we depend on the generosity of subscribers and donors like you to sustain our work.

Thank you for your support, and spread the word!

The Arab Daily News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

rayhanania
Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)


SHARE ...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
NewsWire , , , , ,

The Arab Daily News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Leave a Reply