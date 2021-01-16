SHARE ...





















Arab Radio: Challenging biased news media & social media

Award winning columnist and radio talk show host Ray Hanania continues his war on news media and social media bias in this episode broadcast live on Friday Jan. 15, 2021 on WNZK AM 690 Radio in the Detroit region and despite censorship on most social media platforms hosted by the US Arab Radio Network.

Social media like Twitter and Facebook and even Google have engaged in a racist discriminatory policy against Arabs and Muslims who express their views, “throttling” and “shadow banning” their programs and writings.

In this one hour radio show, Hanania discusses how social media like Twitter “throttles” users it dislikes either because of racism from Twitter’s staff and head office or because of partisan political censorship.

Hanania also discusses the hypocrisy of how the media covered the Black Lives Matter protests and looting, which lasted nearly 100 days from May 25 through August 27, versus the coverage the media gave to the pro-Trump DC protests and looting of the capitol building.

For more information on Ray Hanania’s columns, podcasts and radio shows visit www.Hanania.com.

Click here to watch it on the throttled Youtube Channel or use the widget below, until it is censored:









You can also watch this Radio Show online at the US Arab Radio Facebook page by clicking here

#ArabRadio #Censorship #DCProtests #JoeBiden We talk about the censorship of social media and the news media, the protests in Washington D.C., and the upcoming Biden administration’s commitment to #ArabAmericans and #MuslimAmericans … can he deliver and what can he deliver?

We broadcast live on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit and we’ll stream live on USArabRadio Facebook page at at 8 AM EST (7 AM Chi) View the Zoom video on the US Arab Radio Facebook page at this link:

https://www.facebook.com/USArabRadio For more information on Ray Hanania’s columns, podcasts and radio shows visit www.Hanania.com

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

SHARE ...



















