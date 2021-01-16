Arab Radio: Challenging biased news media & social media
Award winning columnist and radio talk show host Ray Hanania continues his war on news media and social media bias in this episode broadcast live on Friday Jan. 15, 2021 on WNZK AM 690 Radio in the Detroit region and despite censorship on most social media platforms hosted by the US Arab Radio Network.
Social media like Twitter and Facebook and even Google have engaged in a racist discriminatory policy against Arabs and Muslims who express their views, “throttling” and “shadow banning” their programs and writings.
In this one hour radio show, Hanania discusses how social media like Twitter “throttles” users it dislikes either because of racism from Twitter’s staff and head office or because of partisan political censorship.
Radio host and syndicated columnist with the Arab News Newspaper talks about news media bias and social media racism in the United States on WNZK AM 690 Radio on the US Arab Radio Network Jan. 15, 2021
Hanania also discusses the hypocrisy of how the media covered the Black Lives Matter protests and looting, which lasted nearly 100 days from May 25 through August 27, versus the coverage the media gave to the pro-Trump DC protests and looting of the capitol building.
RAY HANANIA — Op-Ed writer, author, radio host, podcaster
Ray Hanania is an award winning political and humor columnist who analyzes American and Middle East politics, and life in general. He is an author of several books.
Hanania covered Chicago Politics and Chicago City Hall from 1976 through 1992 at the Daily Southtown and the Chicago Sun-Times. He began writing in 1975 publishing The Middle Eastern Voice newspaper in Chicago (1975-1977). He later published “The National Arab American Times” newspaper (2004-2007).
Hanania writes weekly columns on Middle East and American Arab issues as Special US Correspondent for the Arab News ArabNews.com, at TheArabDailyNews.com, and at SuburbanChicagoland.com. He has published weekly columns in the Jerusalem Post newspaper, YNetNews.com, Newsday, the Orlando Sentinel, Houston Chronical, and Arlington Heights Daily Herald.
Hanania is the recipient of four (4) Chicago Headline Club “Peter Lisagor Awards” for Column writing. In November 2006, he was named “Best Ethnic American Columnist” by the New American Media. In 2009, Hanania received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Writing from the Society of Professional Journalists. He is the recipient of the MT Mehdi Courage in Journalism Award. He was honored for his writing skills with two (2) Chicago Stick-o-Type awards from the Chicago Newspaper Guild. In 1990, Hanania was nominated by the Chicago Sun-Times editors for a Pulitzer Prize for his four-part series on the Palestinian Intifada.
His writings have also been honored by two national Awards from ADC for his writing, and from the National Arab American Journalists Association.
Hanania is the US Special Correspondent for the Arab News Newspaper, covering Middle East and Arab American issues. He writes for the Southwest News newspaper group writing on mainstream American issues.