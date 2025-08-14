SHARE ...

AHRC 2025 Annual Gala: A Call to Action for Humanity

On Friday, October 24, 2025, the American Human Rights Council (AHRC) will host its Spirit of Humanity Awards & Dinner Gala in Dearborn, Michigan.

This is more than an event, it is a call to conscience. A summons to peace advocates, justice defenders, and all who believe in the dignity of every human being to stand together in unwavering solidarity.

Human rights are not abstract ideals. They are a living promise—a moral imperative that demands vigilance, courage, and relentless commitment. Today, that promise faces unprecedented threats.

The AHRC Gala marks a pivotal moment. In an era when rights are violated, politicized, and dismissed, your presence becomes a powerful act of resistance. It declares we will not be silent.

We will not stand by. The erosion of rights has left many questioning whether human rights still exist beyond rhetoric. AHRC affirms they do—and that they remain the foundation of a just society.

Despite the challenges, AHRC has never wavered. The Spirit of Humanity Gala is vital to sustaining our mission—fueling our advocacy, outreach, and humanitarian work. Whether confronting civil rights violations at home or responding to global tragedies like the crisis in Gaza, AHRC stands on the front lines. Silence is not an option.

We call on the community of conscience to rise, unite, and reaffirm the value of human dignity. Let this Gala be more than a celebration—let it be a declaration: human rights are alive, hope endures, and together, we will continue the fight.

Make a Contribution. Support AHRC Today: Donate online at www.ahrcusa.org or mail a check to our Michigan office: 3 Parklane Boulevard, Suite #1004 West, Dearborn, MI 48126 No amount is too small. Every donation makes a difference

Save the Date:

AHRC “Spirit of Humanity” Awards & Dinner Gala, Friday, October 24, 2025

https://ahrcusa.org/ahrc-gears-up-for-the-2025-spirit-of-humanity-awards-dinner-gala/

AHRC Mission:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) is dedicated to defending and protecting human rights as outlined in the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The AHRC was formed to protect these rights and advocate for anyone whose rights are being violated or denied. To that end, the AHRC will build a tenacious, objective, and carefully guided advocacy program that will serve to defend individual human rights, whenever and wherever they are being infringed upon. NGO in Consultative Status with the Economic & Social Council (ECOSOC)-United Nations

Media & Information: (313) 9143251 or via email at: Info@ahrcusa.org

NGO in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations