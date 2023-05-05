SHARE ...

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi hosts property Tax workshop for Arab community

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi will host a property Tax workshop for the Arab American community on Thursday, May 11 at Niko’s Banquet Hall, 7600 S. Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview from 6 PM until 8 PM.

The workshop will address issues from understanding your property taxes to how to appeal taxes if you believe they may be too high compared to other properties near where you live.

Open to the public, the Workshop with Assessor Kaegi is hosted by the Arab American Community’s leading organizations including the Arab American Democratic Club (AADC), the American Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACCUSA), the Arab American Association of Engineers and Architects (AAAEA), and AMVOTE.

“It is very important for homeowners to be aware of every opportunity to reduce their property taxes,” said AADC President Khaled alKhatib.

“There are so many opportunities to challenge your property taxes and also to ensure that you ar ereceiving all of the deductions that help reduce your property taxes. We appreciate Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s outreach to the Arab American community to help our community ensure that they are maximizing their benefits.”

There are more than 450,000 Arab Americans in Northern Illinois, concentrated in the Southwest Suburbs of Chicago including in Bridgeview, Burbank, Palos and Orland Park.

Fritz was born and raised in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago and still maintains close ties to the community. He attended Hyde Park’s Kenwood Academy for high school, completed his undergraduate studies at Haverford College, and received his MBA from Stanford University.

In 2020 Fritz received the A. Philip Randolph Change Agent Award from the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum and in 2021 the Adlai Stevenson Award for Public Service from the Chicago chapter of the American Society for Public Administration.

Prior to beginning his career in Cook County government, Fritz spent more than 20 years valuing assets as a mutual fund portfolio manager and analyst. In his 13 years at Columbia Wanger Asset Management, Fritz served as a financial steward, helping average families save for retirement and focusing on small companies operating around the world. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Illinois Assessment Officer designations. He is also a member of the IAAO, the International Association of Assessing Officers.

