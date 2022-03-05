Roger Waters, of Pink Floyd, singer, songwriter and Human Rights champion

Conference on Israel Lobby offers insights into Israeli hypocrisies and media manipulation

Posted on By rayhanania
Conference on Israel Lobby offers insights into Israeli hypocrisies and media manipulation

Many speakers including Huwaida Arraf @huwaida4mi, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi @DrHananAshrawi #PinkFloyd singer-songwriter @RogerWaters and Rev. Don Wagner told powerful Washington D.C. conference Friday March 4, 2022 said Israel manipulates media coverage & hides behind charges of anti-Semitism to justify its violent hypocrisies.
Published in the Arab News @arabnews  
Ashrawi and speakers said there is little difference between “toxic” President Donald Trump and “indecisive” President Joe Biden.
The conference was organized by the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs magazine @WRMEA, based in Washington D.C., and the Institute for Research and Middle East Policy.
To read the full story, click this link: ArabNews.com/node/2036571/world

