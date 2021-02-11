ADC has 3 job openings in legislation, legal and media

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is seeking applicants for three positions- a Legislative and Policy Coordinator, a Staff Attorney, and a Media Research Consultant. These positions are still open and we are accepting applications as they come! Not a fit for you? Share it with anyone who might be interested!

ADC is going into 2021 strong and we are looking for team members who will help us continue advocating for Arab Americans and the issues that impact our community most. The Legislative and Policy Coordinator will focus on monitoring legislative actions impacting our community and proposing new legislation on issues important to ADC.

The new Staff Attorney will be working on client intakes, amicus briefs and will have a casework they are responsible for alongside assisting in policy work. As for the Media Research Consultant, their main responsibility will be to independently lead a tracking project which documents and records anti-Arab and Islamophobic bias in the media and from elected officials. 

Please read the full job descriptions linked in this email and send a resume, cover letter and writing sample to adc@adc.org

Thank you and good luck on your job search!

Washington, D.C. | www.adc.org | February 11, 2021 – 

