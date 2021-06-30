Museum of the Palestinian People seeks Communications director

Museum of the Palestinian People seeks Communications director
Museum of the Palestinian People seeks Communications director

MPP is hiring a full-time communications and operations manager. We are looking for an innovative and flexible multitasker who is eager to share Palestinian culture with the world. 

The Communications and Operation Manager will manage the museum space and help us meet the needs of the future. This person will report to the director and the board. For more information, please see the job description. Applications will be accepted through July 5th. 

We hope you’ll share the word and help us find the right person to grow MPP!

we're hiring image

 

