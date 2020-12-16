Arab Americans in the Military honored on new veteran’s website

Arab Americans in the Military honored on new veteran’s website

ArabWarVeterans.com is a new website showcases the stories of American Arabs who served in the U.S. Military from the American Civil War through World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and in today’s wars in the Middle East. The database of stories is free to review and submissions from veterans or relatives of veterans are encouraged to be included.

More than 15,000 Americans of Arab Heritage that included Syrian, Lebanese, Palestinians and Jordanians among many others served during World War II, while thousands more served during the Korean War, the Vietnam War and in the various wars in recent years in the Middle East.

To honor those veterans, American Arab veterans have created a website to document their service with stories of individual soldiers who served by war and by military service.

The website is located at www.ArabWarVeterans.com and features a growing collection of individual stories submitted by relatives of the veterans.

We are seeking the stories and photos of anyone of Arab heritage who served during any wars to include in the database. If you are a veteran, serving in active military service or are the relative of a veteran, we welcome you to submit your story and photos to include in this website honoring Arab American military veterans.

Inclusion is free and you retain the copyright for any published story, although allowing the website to publish nd display them.

Send your information to Ray Hanania by email at rghanania@gmail.com.

Click here to visit the new Arab American Veterans website:

www.ArabWarVeterans.com

