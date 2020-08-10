SHARE ...















Refugee group expresses concerns for rising need in Syria

The American Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East (FRRME), the American branch of a worldwide refugee relief charity, anticipates a huge wave of Syrian refugees in the near future, as food shortages strike Syria.

With a severe bread shortage caused by many bakeries suspending work because of a lack of flour and a rise in the price of baking materials, Syria currently faces the risk of mass starvation or another mass exodus. Anti-regime protests have taken place across the country over the past six weeks as civilians risk arrest to protest Syria’s worsening economic crisis.

Since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, more than 380,000 Syrians have been killed and a staggering 13.2 million have been displaced, with 80 percent of Syrians living in poverty.

Making the situation worse, Syria’s currency recently collapsed, causing food prices to soar. In the past six months, the number of people struggling with food shortage in Syria has risen from 7.9 million to 9.3 million.

Half a million children are considered to be stunted by malnutrition. In desperation, many Syrians have no choice but to flee to neighboring countries like Jordan, as many did in 2015.

Donations to American FRRME go to help Syrian refugees fleeing hunger and persecution.

American Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East does not have a center in Syria. However, American FRRME increasingly helps Syrian refugees in Kurdistan and also does work with the Syrian Orthodox Church in Amman to assist Syrian Orthodox Christian refugees from Iraq.

The organization and its partners assist these refugees in Jordan and other countries by providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to help them overcome horrific circumstances and obtain a better life. These resources are made possible by generous donations by faithful donors.

American Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East is a Christian charity that aims to bring hope, help, and healing in the Middle East, assisting Iraqi Christian refugees and other religious minorities.

