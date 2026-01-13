SHARE ...

Islamic Scholarship Fund ISF Scholarship & Program Applications are Open!

The ISF is excited to announce that applications are open now through March 21st for ISF’s upcoming 2026-2027 internships, fellowships, and scholarships.

These programs are designed to provide mentorship, financial resources, and professional development opportunities for the next generation of leaders, and we are looking forward to supporting a brand new cohort.

Current Open Applications Include:

Our COMMON APPLICATION , for any individuals interested in our financially supported, in-depth internship and fellowship programs in law, media, and policy.

Our SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION , to fund undergraduate and graduate students with ISF-supported majors in policy, public interest law, media, and film.

If you or someone you know is interested in taking part in ISF’s enriching programs, we hope you will pass along this information and help us spread the word! Our team has put together comprehensive resources, opportunities to connect, and a stream-lined application process this year. To learn more, read our introductory information below and visit the links for all the details and eligibility requirements.

Our common application is new this year, and will be used to evaluate candidates for several of our internship and fellowship programs across ISF’s law, media, and public policy verticals. The common application deadline will be March 21st.

As part of this new process, applicants will be asked to select a vertical, review the options carefully, and select all of the programs they are interested in and eligible for. We are encouraging all interested applicants to read about the common application on our informational page to determine eligibility and learn more about the new process.

Learn More About ISF’s Common Application

Students with ISF-supported majors in policy, public interest law, media, or film are eligible to receive up to $10,000 for their academic pursuits and become part of a community of scholars and professionals leading in fields with the greatest impact on public opinion and policy. The scholarship application deadline will be March 21st.

Interested students can read more on our informational page. Additionally, ISF will host two live webinars featuring application judges who will provide insights and answer your questions. Save the date and register today:

