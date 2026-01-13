SHARE ...

Zakat Foundation of America honors memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

Zakat Foundation of America honors MLK legacy by providing aid and assistance to the poor and needy in Chicago area, 8 states and 48 service events in locations around the country.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King the Zakat Foundation of America has initiated a National Day of Service program across several American states and cities to provide aid and food assistance to those who are in need.

The program, which is called the “MLK week of Service “will run from Jan 16-22 and will include 48 service events around the country.

The Zakat Foundation of America will distribute food packages and blanket distribution and other assistance to thousands of needy families in the US cities where the program will take place.

There will be 48 service events in eight states with a total recipient of over 7000 people with local partners’ assistance.

The states that will host Zakat Foundation events are North Carolina, Illinois, South Carolina, California, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Honoring the legacy of Dr. King is a cornerstone of Zakat Foundation’s work and effort in the United States and around the world to help the poor and needy and reduce the suffering of vulnerable people.

“Once again, we take this opportunity of MLK week this year to honor him by providing immediate care and love to poor people, Dr. King had died to defend and help,” said Halil Demir, the executive director of Zakat Foundation of America.

‘ We at Zakat Foundation are committed to the humanitarian work we are providing here at home and around the world inspired by the work of Dr. King and his legacy.” added Mr. Demir.

About Zakat Foundation:

“The Zakat Foundation of America, www.Zakat.org , is a Chicago-based humanitarian organization dedicated to helping the poor and vulnerable people in the United States and people around the world regardless of their race, color, ethnic background and religion.

