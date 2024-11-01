SHARE ...

Senator Tammy Duckworth tells Arabs and Muslims their concerns are irrelevant

US Senator Tammy Duckworth claims to be fighter for victims of racism and discrimination and violence but when it comes to Israel, which has given her more than $782,000, she sets aside principle to pander to violent racist anti-Arab and anti-Muslim policies. Duckworth has taken a racist and anti-Arab approach to the Israel violence in the Middle East, Gaza and Lebanon. Duckworth is being condemned for her bias, which is funded by Israel’s political action committees

This statement was issued this week by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth in response to Illinois voters who have expressed concern over Israel’s violence targeting civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.

The letter is being condemned by Arabs and Muslims in America and Illinois, and by progressive who believe that there is a difference between Israel and Israel’s terrorist government of indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his racist, militant government.

Here is Duckworth’s letter:

Thank you for contacting me about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s approval of a series of possible Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Government of Israel.

As a member of the Senate Committees on Armed Services and Foreign Relations (SFRC), I am carefully monitoring the potential FMS and appreciate you taking the time to make me aware of your concerns on this important issue.

Upon receiving Secretary Blinken’s approval, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) provided public notification to Congress of each possible FMS on August 13, 2024. According to DSCA, each potential FMS is consistent with our country’s commitment to assist Israel in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability; and DSCA assesses that none of the possible FMS would alter the basic military balance in the region if completed. The bipartisan leadership of SFRC and the House Foreign Affairs Committee also approved the proposed FMS to the Government of Israel. It is important to note that the defense platforms comprising the vast majority of the FMS package—fourth generation F-15IA and F-15I+ multi-role fighter aircraft and related equipment—are focused on enhancing readiness to address long-term, conventional military threats posed by Iran and Hezbollah, as evidenced by the fact that if the FMS are approved, it would likely take multiple years before the aircraft are actually delivered to Israel.

My commitment to preserving our Nation’s alliance with our democratic ally, Israel, transcends my views of any single Israeli elected official or the actions of a given government in power. That is why I both support the Secretary of State’s approval of the package of potential FMS to the Government of Israel, while I continue to condemn the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call on Israeli and Hamas officials to immediately negotiate a ceasefire that would trigger the immediate release of hostages. To be clear, I oppose many policies of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government, which in my view, have too often been contrary to the best interests of Israel and its citizens, and failed to promote regional stability. As a supporter of establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel, I am deeply troubled by the Netanyahu government’s strong opposition to a two-state solution, which remains the best hope for sustained peace in the region.

However, my criticism of the Netanyahu government should not be mistaken for an abandonment of the Israeli people or a weakening of my long-term commitment to the U.S.-Israeli alliance, which remains vital given the dire threats in the region posed by adversarial nation-states, such as Iran, and dangerous non-state actors, such as the foreign terrorist organization Hezbollah. As the U.S. Armed Forces demonstrated in working with our partners to successfully defend against a barrage of airborne attacks Iran and its proxies launched against Israel on April 14, 2024, our capability and capacity to conduct joint defensive operations with allied forces remains a critical instrument of national power in helping to prevent a dangerous expansion and escalation of hostilities in the Middle East. It is also important to note that Israel invests a substantial amount of resources into its defensive capabilities that far outweigh the total amount of Foreign Military Financing (FMS) we provide our ally. For example, Israel’s 2023 Defense Budget totaled approximately $23 billion, far more than the $3.3 billion in total FMF the U.S. provided Israel that same year.

In general, facilitating FMS to allied and partner governments not only strengthens our collective defense capabilities and capacity, but it also directly benefits our own national security interests. Specifically, providing security assistance to partner nation-states bolsters our domestic defense industrial base, sustaining American manufacturers and more importantly, the hardworking Americans such companies employ. Preserving adequate demand also stabilizes and hones U.S. supply chains, which in turn enhances our Nation’s military readiness and promotes economic growth. For example, hundreds of Illinoisans work on the line at the Boeing F-15 production facility in St. Louis, and they remain employed in these manufacturing jobs to help meet international demand for an American-made, fourth generation, multi-role fighter aircraft.

I understand that my constituents are alarmed by the potential misuse of American-made weapons, and I acknowledge the need for oversight to send a clear message to our allies and to the world that the U.S. will not be complicit in violations of international humanitarian law. That is why I support the Biden administration’s decision to periodically pause the transfer of certain munitions when there are concerns as to whether such security assistance would be consistent with U.S. national interests and objectives. I am also currently reviewing Senator Bernie Sanders’ Joint Resolutions of Disapproval, which would block certain FMS to Israel over alleged violations of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the Arms Export Control Act. I strongly support robust oversight of all FMS to ensure sales of American-made weapons and equipment to strengthen foreign partner capacity always advance our Nation’s interests by enhancing the ability of the U.S. Armed Forces to work with allies and partners to address shared security threats and challenges. Rest assured that I will continue to keep your thoughts in mind.

As your Senator, I will continue reminding the Israeli Government of its commitment to adhere to international humanitarian law, just as I did in my July 2024 letter to Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, which noted, “The lack of a clear and consistently enforced policy for the entry of humanitarian aid continues to cause a shortage of supplies and medical staff that contribute to preventable loss of life and suffering,” and urged Israel, “… specifically address the factors that are impeding volunteer medical care for suffering Palestinians in Gaza, notably standards and inspection procedures for aid and personnel entering Gaza and safe passage for aid workers.” Please be assured that I remain committed to pushing the Netanyahu government—as the entity with the most control over what humanitarian assistance, and which aid workers, are able to enter Gaza—to establish practical, logistical processes for the safe and efficient delivery of much-needed medical care to suffering civilians.

Thank you again for contacting me on this important issue. If you would like more information on my efforts to respond to the crisis in Israel and Gaza, please visit my website at www.duckworth.senate.gov or click on this link.