American Arab Chamber of Commerce releases endorsements in key Illinois races

Press Release/Chicago, IL – The American Arab Chamber of Commerce, the longest and largest Arab Chamber in Illinois, today released its list of endorsements for candidates running in key contests have been responsive to the community.

In a statement, the AACCUSA Board said the endorsement list focuses on the most contested races to help make voters more aware of which candidates have been very supportive of the community.

The Board said that while many candidates support the community, these particular races deserved special attention because of the large Arab American constituencies they represent and the challenges being faced.

The list includes candidates running in the March 17, Primary elections for the Democratic and Republican Parties.

COOK COUNTY

Patrick Hynes, Democrat, Cook County Assessor

Patricia Joan “Trish” Murphy, Democrat Cook County Board 6th District

Frank Aguilar, Democrat Cook County Board 16th District

Elizabeth “Liz” Gorman, Republican CC Board 17th District/Orland Township Republican Committeeman

DuPAGE COUNTY

Mahnoor Ahmad, Democrat, DuPage County Board 2nd District

ILLINOIS STATE OFFICES

John Harrell, Democrat, House, 8th District

Saba Haider, Democrat, House, 84th District

Nick Uniejewski, Democrat, Senate, 6th District

Mike Porfirio, Democrat, Senate, 11th District

Nabeela Syed, Democrat, Senate, 26th District

Karina Villa, Democrat Illinois State Comptroller

CONGRESS

Joseph “Joey” Ruzevich, Democrat, 6th District

Niki Conforti, Republican, 6th District

Reed Showalter, Democrat, 7th District

Richard Boykin, Democrat, 7th District

Kat Abughazaleh, Democrat, 9th District

The endorsements are not based on favoritism but are intended to help voters select their choices in both the Democratic Primary election and the Republican Primary election.

In the primary election, voters must declare their party affiliation to vote, and only vote for candidates representing that selected party.

BOARD STATEMENT:

“There are two good candidates challenging Congressman Sean Casten in the 6th Congressional District. Casten has been unresponsive to the community and has failed to reach out to our community or to be responsive.

There are two alternative candidates to Casten, one Democrat and one Republican. Both have aggressively reached out to the community to show respect. Both listen to our concerns. They are Democrat Joseph Ruzevich, who is running in the Democratic Primary election. Ruzevich is our favorite in the Democratic Primary election.

“We also enthusiastically support Niki Conforti, who is running in the Republican Primary election in the 6th Congressional District. Conforti has openly rejected AIPAC funding and has reached out repeatedly to the Arab American community, not only for support but to include their concerns in her platform.

“As a non-partisan organization, the Arab Chamber wants voters to know the candidates who have always been supportive of the community when they vote.

“We also want to bring particular attention to the race for Cook County Board and the campaign of Patricia Joan “Trish” Murphy. As Democratic Committeewoman and a longtime public servant, Murphy has always been there to help the Arab American community. When the Arab Community needed help, Murphy was always there to help. Her record of support and engagement, always attending our community events, always maintaining an open door, listening, and helping far exceeds the experience of her challenger.

“The Arab community will not turn its back on candidates and elected officials who have shown long histories of supporting our community.

“We are also very excited about the candidacies of Kat Abughazaleh, a fighter for Arab and Palestinian rights who will shake up Congress in the 9th District, which has a large Arab and Muslim population. We strongly urge the community to do everything to support her candidacy on March 17 in the Democratic.

“We also support two candidates who are running in the crowded 10-candidate race in the 7th Congressional District to succeed retiring Congressman Danny K. Davis. They include longtime supporter and former Cook County Commissioner and Democrat Richard Boykin, and also Arab American activist and Democrat Reed Showalter. This was a difficult race because it includes several very good, smart candidates who are aware of the challenges facing the Arab American community. Another candidate we like is Anabel Mendoza, also a Democrat. She has been outspoken in her rejection of AIPAC money.

“In the State legislature, many candidates stand out as responsive leaders. They are Pastor John Harrell, a Democrat in the House, 8th District race; Saba Haider, a Democrat in the House, 84th District House race; Nick Uniejewski, a Democrat in the 6th District Senate race; incumbent Mike Porfirio, a Democrat, in the 11th District Senate race; and Nabeela Syed, a Democrat, Senate, 26th District.

“We want to offer special recognition to Senator Porfirio, who has always shown support in engaging the Arab American community. He is a strong voice representing our community.

“In the Cook County races, we strongly support Patrick Hynes, Democrat, for Cook County Assessor. Hynes understands the need to change how the Assessor’s office has mishandled property assessments, resulting in the largest tex increases our homeowners have seen in decades.

“Cook County Commissioner Frank Aguilar, a Democrat, is running for re-election in the 16th District. Commissioner Aguilar has always been there to respond to the needs of Arab Americans.

“We enthusiastically support Elizabeth “Liz” Gorman in the Republican Primary election for the Cook County Board 17th District seat. We also support her for Orland Township Republican Committeeman. Gorman has been responsive, supportive, and an energetic fighter for holding the line on taxation. Her leadership is essential to erase the political stain caused by the former mayor of Orland Park and by the disruptive policies of his village board allies. Orland Park needs change and diversity in political voices, and Gorman will bring that much-needed change to that important village.

“In DuPage County, we enthusiastically support Mahnoor Ahmed who has worked hard over the years to support our community and attend many of our community meetings. We know she will be responsive.

“We also support Karina Villa, Democrat for the office of Illinois State Comptroller.

“While we are excited to see more Arab candidates run for public office, we don’t believe they should target those incumbents who have been consistent supporters of our community.”

The Arab Chamber Board said additional endorsements will be announced soon in other key races “to show support for those candidates who have shown support for us.”

Information on the Arab Chamber can be obtained online at www.AACCUSA.org. Visit the Facebook Page of the AMerican Arab Chamber of Commerce by Clicking this Link.

— Press Release, Jan. 14, 2026

