Union leader Fayez Khozindar honored for defense of limo and Uber Black drivers O’Hare prayer tent

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce honored 80 individuals, leaders, activists and journalists for their contributions to the community during its annual “Best of the Best” dinner at the Orland Civic Center Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, including a champion who fought for the rights of Limo and Uber Black drivers at O’Hare Airport, union leader Fayez Khozindar.

Orland Park Mayor Jim Dodge, the event keynote speaker, welcomed the American Arab Chamber vowing that everyone would be respected and engaged under his administration, and thanked Arab Americans and Muslims for their contributions to the betterment of the village and the region.

Khozindar was recognized for his determined fight to defend the rights of Limo and Uber Black Drivers who were targeted by some O’Hare Airport officials who sought to remove a prayer and respite tent at a Limo and Uber Black vehicle staging lot at Higgins and Mannheim roads.

“The tent was approved three years ago originally to give Muslim drivers a safe place where they could pray during Ramadan, but it was expanded to include drivers of all religions and race and ethnicity to have a safe place to relax while they waited for calls,” Chamber spokesman Ray Hanania said.

“The costs of the tent were paid for by the drivers, not the city. But earlier this year, some O’Hare Officials started to harass the drivers, threatening to tear the tent down. Fayez stepped in and organized a response that forced the city and O’Hare Airport to respect the rights and needs of the drivers, and recently, the city agreed to replace the tent with a more permanent structure to serve all the drivers, offering protection for prayer and protection during difficult weather circumstances.”

Khozindar was applauded by the more than 250 attendees at the dinner.

The Chamber presented awards to 80 individuals for their contributions to the community.

Among the awards presented included to journalists Nuha Abdessalam of the Southwest News Newspaper Group and WLS TV Reporter Maher Kawash, and several business owners including Orland Arab Bakery and Market, and Al Bahaar and Al Bawadi restaurants, and educators, including District 135 Trustee Linda Dodge, School District 230 Trustee and Orland Fire Commissioner Mohammed Jaber, and Andrew High School Principle Abir Othman.

Elected officials and public servants honored included State Senators Michael Porfirio and Michael Hastings, Cook County Board candidates Elizabeth “Liz” Gorman and Patricia “Trish” Joan Murphy, Orland Township Trustee Lena Matariyeh, Chicago Alderman Byrin Sigcho-Lopez, Mahnoor Ahmad, a DuPage County Board candidate, Patrick Hynes candidate for Cook County Assessor, 9th Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh, Orland Park Trustees Dina Lawrence, John Lawler and Joanna M. Liotine Leafblad and Orland Clerk Mary Ryan Norwell, and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. Also honored was Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Basta. Mayor Steve Landek, a longtime supporter of Arab American and Muslim rights attended and was recognized for his support

The full list of recipients is listed on the Chamber website at AACCUSA.org.

“We are proud to recognize this year those who have given from themselves to help the community, individuals who have dedicated themselves to improving our communities in positive and productive ways,” said Chamber President Hassan Nijem.

“Mayor Jim Dodge has opened a new era of leadership, respect, and dignit,y creating an atmosphere of working together and restoring and showing respect to our community.”

The “Best of the Best” awards are given every year by the Chamber. The Awards were presented by Nijem, Mohammed Jaber, and columnist Ray Hanania, who served as emcee.

“There are so many people who deserve recognition for the work they do in their professions and for the community. This is just a small part of those who work every day to make this a better world in government, business, education, entertainment, and sports,” Jaber said.

The Chamber also recognized donors who made the event possible. There was no cost to attend the event, which provided dinner. The food was donated by Khalil Ismail Abu Faris, owner of Al Bahaar and Al Bawadi, two of the most respected Arab restaurants located in Orland Park and in Bridgeview.

Also donating and recognized were King Halal Food Service, Ahmed Salah of A&S Construction, Holyland Chocolate, and Jalil Elias Atiyeh of Salaam Cola.

