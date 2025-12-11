SHARE ...

Illinois Arab Chamber presents “Best of the Best” awards honoring community leaders and activists

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce honored 80 individuals for their contributions to the community during its annual “Best of the Best” dinner at the Orland Civic Center Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

Orland Park Mayor Jim Dodge, the event keynote speaker, welcomed the American Arab Chamber, vowing that everyone would be respected and engaged under his administration, and thanked Arab Americans and Muslims for their contributions to the betterment of the village and the region.

Among the awards presented included journalists Nuha Abdessalam of the Southwest News Newspaper Group and WLS TV Reporter Maher Kawash, and several business owners including Orland Arab Bakery and Market, and Al Bahaar and Al Bawadi restaurants, and educators including District 135 Trustee Linda Dodge, School District 230 Trustee and Orland Fire Commissioner Mohammed Jaber, and Andrew High School Principal Abir Othman.

Elected officials and public servants honored included State Senators Michael Porfirio and Michael Hastings, Cook County Board candidates Elizabeth “Liz” Gorman and Patricia “Trish” Joan Murphy, Orland Township Trustee Lena Matariyeh, Chicago Alderman Byrin Sigcho-Lopez, Mahnoor Ahmad a DuPage County Board candidate, Patrick Hynes candidate for Cook County Assessor, 9th Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh, Orland Park Trustees Dina Lawrence, John Lawler and Joanna M. Liotine Leafblad and Orland Clerk Mary Ryan Norwell, and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. Also honored was Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Basta.

Bridgeview Mayor Steve Landek, a longtime supporter of Arab American and Muslim rights attended and was recognized for his support.

The full list of recipients is listed on the Chamber website at www.AACCUSA.org.

“We are proud to recognize this year those who have given from themselves to help the community, individuals who have dedicated themselves to improving our communities in positive and productive ways,” said Chamber President Hassan Nijem.

“Mayor Jim Dodge has opened a new era of leadership, respect, and dignity, creating an atmosphere of working together and restoring and showing respect to our community.”

The “Best of the Best” awards are given every year by the Chamber. The Awards were presented by Nijem, Mohammed Jaber, and columnist Ray Hanania, who served as emcee.

“There are so many people who deserve recognition for the work they do in their professions and for the community. This is just a small part of those who work every day to make this a better world in government, business, education, entertainment, and sports,” Jaber said.

Among the many other dignitaries who attended was also Joseph “Joey” Ruzevich, who is a candidate in the March 17, 2026 Democratic Primary election for Congress, challenging US Rep. Sean Casten, who has closed the door to the community. Visit www.joey4congress.com

The Chamber also recognized donors who made the event possible. There was no cost to attend the event, which provided dinner. The food was donated by Khalil Ismail Abu Faris, owner of Al Bahaar and Al Bawadi, two of the most respected Arab restaurants located in Orland Park and in Bridgeview.

Also donating and recognized were King Halal Food Service, Ahmed Salah of A&S Construction, Holyland Chocolate, and Jalil Elias Atiyeh of Salaam Cola.

