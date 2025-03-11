SHARE ...

Arab Chamber and Palestine Club host Candidate Iftar March 13 in Bridgeview

The Arab American Chamber of Commerce of Chicagoland and the Palestine Club are hosting a “Candidate’s Iftar” on Thursday, March 13 beginning at 5:30 PM at Jerusalem Banquets, 8314 S. Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview.

The event is open to all candidates and to members of the Muslim and Arab community, said organizer Hassan Nijem, president of the Arab American Chamber of Commerce of Chicagoland.

We have so many great candidates running for public office this election season and we want to do what we can to help elevate their profiles and make the public aware of their candidacies,” Nijem said.

“The Iftar begins at sunset during Ramadan. At that time we will promote the candidates and help them get the word out.”

Nijem said that during Ramadan, Muslims refrain from any food or drink consumption and focus on prayer and community contemplation.

In Chicago, where elections are in full gear for April 1, several Mosques, the Arab Chamber of Commerce and community organizations like the Palestine Club have partnered to host an “Iftar Candidate Town Hall” on March 13 to bring the community and government officials together.

Sponsors said they hope to encourage Muslims to vote in local elections, and to present a strong, positive public profile of the Muslim community among non-Muslims.

“There will be thousands of Iftar events celebrating Ramadan across the nation but also demonstrating the patriotism and support Muslims have for this country. The Iftar events traditionally address a wide range of community needs during Ramadan from California to New York, and including in Chicago,” said Hassan Nijem, chairman of the Arab American Chamber of Commerce in Chicago.

“Ramadan is not only an important Holy event for Muslims, it is also an opportunity for Muslims here to engage and educate non-Muslims about who we are, what we stand for and emphasize that we are no different than anyone other ethnic or national or immigrant community in this country. It is also very uplifting for our community which over the years has been the target of racism, discrimination and much misunderstanding.”

Nijem noted that candidates, including many Arabs and Muslims, are running for local government offices in Illinois’ April 1 elections.

The month-long Ramadan commemoration will also set the stage for the start of National Arab American Heritage Month in April, giving Arabs and Muslims a “needed positive national boost,” Nijem said.