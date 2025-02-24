SHARE ...

MBC GROUP unveils MBCNOW, its brand-new groundbreaking entertainment service aggregator

MBC GROUP’s revolutionary platform is set to offer a new era of digital and traditional content consumption across the region, bringing together the best of entertainment including MBC’s award-winning TV channels and Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform. To celebrate launch, MBCNOW arrives with two months of complimentary subscription. “It’s simply amazing!”

RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia | 24 February 2025: MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media organisation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announces the arrival of MBCNOW, the brand-new, groundbreaking entertainment service aggregator set to deliver an unlimited and unrivalled viewing experience across the region.

MBCNOW offers an unmatched approach to content consumption for Saudi and wider Arab audiences. Transcending traditional TV viewing, MBCNOW has been designed to seamlessly bridge the gap between digital streaming and traditional broadcast television – bringing together MBC’s award-winning channels, as well as Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform all in one destination.

Packed with a vast content library spanning live sports and TV channels, on-demand films, TV shows, games, and exclusive original content, MBCNOW is the go-to hub for all entertainment needs. Merging cutting-edge technology – such as comprehensive voice search and innovative features – with a simple plug-and-play setup and affordable subscription options, MBCNOW is simply accessible for users across all demographics.

Sam Barnett, Group Chief Executive Officer at MBC GROUP, commented: “At MBC GROUP, our ongoing mission is to continuously innovate and meet the evolving demands of today’s audiences across the MENA region and internationally. With MBCNOW, we are taking a significant step forward in unifying the way consumers access and enjoy entertainment content across traditional broadcasts, digital streaming, and future telco integrations.

“MBCNOW is the future of content consumption, one that supports our broader digital strategy for Shahid. Just as importantly, we remain committed to providing an excellent viewing experience for those who continue to watch linear channels. We’re thrilled to introduce a platform that goes beyond a single device, offering endless possibilities for partnerships and expansion. By bringing Shahid, linear channels, and emerging technologies together in one seamless ecosystem, we’re paving the way for the next generation of entertainment experiences.”

Fadel Zahreddine, Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP, added: “We’re always keen to deliver exciting new viewing experiences, and MBCNOW offers just that. Developed with flexibility and functionality in mind, MBCNOW aggregates content in a way that simplifies discovery, enhances user engagement, and ultimately provides a superior, personalized viewing experience all in one place. As our slogan goes, ‘It’s simply amazing!’.

He continued: “Additionally, MBCNOW offers a flexible partnership model for telcos, enabling them to bundle MBCNOW with their core offerings, co-brand the service, or leverage MBCNOW’s existing infrastructure and expertise to reduce platform development time and costs. By partnering with MBCNOW, telcos can increase customer loyalty, drive revenue growth, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”

To celebrate its launch, MBCNOW is offering an exclusive introductory promotion featuring two months of free subscription. This offer includes access to premiere sports channels – such as those by SSC (Saudi Sports Company) – and broadcasting events including the Saudi Pro League (RSL), Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, SAFF Women’s Cup, and NFL.

Beyond sports, MBCNOW subscribers can also enjoy access to MBC’s top TV channels live, as well as Shahid – the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform. An extensive lineup of Arabic, English, and international television and cinema releases, is also available, alongside dedicated children’s and family content.

Looking ahead, MBCNOW plans to introduce attractive bundles with regional and international services, making it a one-stop hub for the entire household’s entertainment needs.

MBCNOW, is now available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For more information on MBCNOW’s offers, options, and availability, please visit: mbc-now.net.