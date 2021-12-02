SHARE ...





















US Rep. Lauren Boebert owes US Rep. Ilhan Omar an apology

People who can’t debate real issues because they lack the intelligence to do so instead turn to racist hatred and name-calling to demonize others with whom they disagree. That’s the case with Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert who made a vicious personal attack against Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. But Boebert’s anti-Arab and anti-Muslim slam was not just against Omar, it is against every Arab, ever Muslim and even every Christian from the Middle East, an ugly stereotype Boebert used to distract from her inability to address real challenges facing America

By Ray Hanania

There is no doubt that America is a polarized nation, with the two sides of the political spectrum now so far apart they cannot even see each other.

Some argue this all began when Donald Trump entered the race for president, eventually winning the election despite his history of thin-skinned pettiness and name-calling.

But I think it began long before that, when the Republican Newt Gingrich was the speaker of the House and led a drive to “religionize” American politics by embracing Christianity. In reality, he set a new standard in political polarization, although you cannot just blame him for that — you also have to blame President Bill Clinton, whose personal conduct in office had no bounds of shame.

Before we could even sort out all of the hate-driven personal politics at the end of the Gingrich and Clinton years, the US found itself diving head-first into demonization and fearmongering when a radical Osama bin Laden “upped the ante” in terms of anti-Americanism and launched his Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that killed thousands of civilians.

