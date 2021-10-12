Dearborn election endorsements from The American Arab & Muslim Political Action Committee AMPAC Oct. 2021 for the Nov. 2, 2021 elections.

American Arab & Muslim PAC endorses Abdullah Hammoud for Dearborn Mayor

Posted on By News Editor
The AMPAC also endorsed many other candidates in races that also include the City Council, Charter Commission, and other races.

Dearborn election endorsements from The American Arab & Muslim Political Action Committee AMPAC Oct. 2021 for the Nov. 2, 2021 elections.

 

