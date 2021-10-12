SHARE ...
American Arab & Muslim PAC endorses Abdullah Hammoud for Dearborn Mayor
Dearborn election endorsements from The American Arab & Muslim Political Action Committee AMPAC Oct. 2021 for the Nov. 2, 2021 elections.
The AMPAC also endorsed many other candidates in races that also include the City Council, Charter Commission, and other races.
Latest posts by News Editor News Editor (see all)
- American Arab & Muslim PAC endorses Abdullah Hammoud for Dearborn Mayor - October 12, 2021
- Israeli Government’s decision to involve the Shin Bet and army to fight crime in Arab society is racist and illegal - October 4, 2021
- ADC, Partners Call On House Judiciary Committee To Hold Hearing on the Assassination of Alex Odeh - September 28, 2021
SHARE ...