Arab Radio: Pollsters examine Jones-Tlaib election

Guest pollsters Edward Sarpolus and Dennis Denno will be guests on a special edition of The Arab street Radio on Friday July 24, 2020 examining the Michigan election contest between former Congresswoman and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and 13th District Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Sarpolus claims to have poll showing Tlaib leading int he battle which will be decided in the Democratic Primary election in Michigan on August 4, 2020. Denno discusses factors that show Jones building her base among African American voters in Detroit and bringing the district back to its mission in the tradition of former Congressman John Conyers.

Tlaib has the support of Michigan’s Arab and Muslim activists because of her extreme support of Palestine, criticism of Israel and the Trump administration. Jones has argued that Tlaib has spent her first 18 months in office focusing mainly on building her celebrity status on the national scene while ignoring the needs of the 13th Districts residents who are predominantly African American.

This special edition of The Arab street Radio, one of the only Arab American mainstream live radio political discussion programs, is broadcast on WNZK AM 690 Radio from 8 am until 9 AM on July 24, 2020.

The show is hosted by award winning journalist Ray Hanania, who covered Chicago City Hall from 1976 through 1992 and is today a syndicated columnist for several mainstream American newspapers, and is th eU.S. Special Correspondent and columnist for the Arab News Newspaper which has bureaus in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, London, Paris, Pakistan, Tokyo, Washington D.C., New York and Chicago.

