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New expo in New Jersey to focus on Arab and Middle Eastern foods

A new food expo to be held in New Jersey June 22 – 24, 2026, will, for the first time, put the focus on Arab and Middle East foods, and features Greek, Iranian, Indian, Turkish foods, making it easier for North American, Central, and South American industry leaders to participate, it was announced today

The Global Products Expo will host its annual Middle East food specialty expo in New Jersey from June 22 through June 24, showcasing more than 360 sponsor booths and Arabian displays.

Founder Issam Abdellatif said that he expects nearly 6,000 people representing restaurants, wholesalers, and grocery stores that specialize or include Arab and Middle Eastern foods to attend the three-day convention.

While there are many food conventions around the world every year, the Global Products Expo at the New Jersey Convention Center is unique in that it is the only one that showcases Middle Eastern and Arabian food and products that appeal to Arab, Indian, Iranian, Greek and Turkish specialties.

“Our food expo is very unique because it is the only one that specializes and showcases foods of direct interest not only to the Middle East and Arabian food industry, but to consumers who continue to fuel the rapid rise in popularity of Arabian and Middle Eastern foods,” Abdellatif explains about the B2B food and beverage industry event.

“There are many food expos held each year around the world, but this is the only one where the focus and priority is Arabian and Middle Eastern foods, and spices and ingredients sought by this expanding market. Oftentimes, the Arabian and Middle Eastern foods are overshadowed and minimized by the other products at the other expos and food conventions. The Global Products Expo puts a bright spotlight on Arabian and Middle East foods and ingredients that are not found anywhere else.”

The expo was first launched in 2023 with a limited focus on Vapes and Tobacco products, but in 2025 it was expanded to showcase Arabian and Middle East food products. It attracted 98 vendors with 120 booths and more than 2300 representatives from the food related businesses, Abdellatif said.

Abdellatif said that once the exclusive Arabian and Middle East-focused food expo launched, the growth has been exponential in popularity and attendance.

“We have 360 sponsor booths lined up for our next show in June, and we are still accepting sponsors because this show is recognized as the only place where the focus is exclusively on Arabian and Middle Eastern foods,” Abdellatif said.

“We’re expecting more than 6,000 people representing the Arabian and Middle Eastern food industry to be there, industry leaders who recognize the increasing popularity of Arabian and Middle Eastern food products. This is the place you must be if that is your market and that market continues to grow.”

Among the big names in the expansion of the Arabian and Middle Eastern food industry that will be represented are Lipari Foods, Sultan Global from Lebanon, Triple A Wholesale from New York, and Al Saray from Michigan.

“These are just a few of the sponsors, and the list continues to grow,” Abdellatif said, noting that there is tremendous interest from food, grocery, and industry stores representing Turkish, Egyptian, Jordanian, Lebanese, and Iranian foods, which are all very similar in taste and menu.

“The Arabian and Middle East food market continues to grow, and it deserves its own focus, and we are proud to be unique in making that available to grocery stores, restaurants, and wholesalers who specialize in it.”

Abdellatif also said that the New Jersey location is important because it is easier for Arabian and Middle East industry and business leaders and buyers to attend, rather than traveling to food expos, which dilute their interests showcased in the Middle East countries.

“The buyers and consumers who want Arabian and Middle Eastern foods are right here in America and in Central and South America, making it easier for them to attend this Expo rather than traveling to the Middle East,” Abdellatif said.

For more information on attending or displaying at the Global Products Expo on Arabian and Middle East Foods Expo, visit the sponsors website at www.GlobalProductsExpo.com.

The New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center is located at 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison, New Jersey.

Contact Issam Abdellatif at:

[email protected]

215-715-0004

Check out their Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/gbxpo









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