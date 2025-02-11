SHARE ...

AADC to host annual candidates’ Forum & Brunch Sunday at Nikos in Bridgeview

Bridgeview, IL — The Arab American Democracy Coalition (AADC) (formerly the Arab American Democratic Club) will host its annual Candidates Forum & Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at Niko’s Restaurant.

More than 500 people are expected to attend the event which will feature an array of speakers who have supported the Arab American community consistently and Arab American candidates who are running for local township and school board offices, like Lena Matariyeh who is running for Orland Township trustee.

The Arab American community has grown significantly in the Southwest suburbs over the past decade with a growing presence in Bridgeview and in Orland Park, communities that each have Mosques. But the majority of Arabs are Christian and are parishioners in the more than 100 Christian churches in the suburban area.

“The Arab American community has a strong voice that has been augmented even more over the past few years in the face of growing racism,” said AADC President Ahmad Sows.

“By coming together like this at the Forum and Brunch, we are making a statement that the Arab American vote cannot be taken for granted.”

Sows said the program will feature keynote speakers who are highlighted in the program on the group’s website at www.ArabDemocraticClub.com followed by Arab Americans running for local office. Advertisers are also listed on the website, too.

The Organization was founded 40 years ago by longtime political and community activist Samir Khalil who said the organization has helped strengthen the voice of candidates seeking to outreach to Arab and Muslim voters.

“We ask only one thing that candidates and government officials show respect to our community by including us, but inviting us to meet with them to discuss issues important to all communities, and to hire Arab Americans not just before an election but when there is no election. We are American citizens and we are taxpayers too in all of these communities. Many of our keynote speakers have be stalwart supporters of our inclusion and that’s why we are respecting them,” Khalil said.

“As you can see, we changed our name slightly to broaden who we support. Anyone who shows respect to the Arab American and Muslim American community is someone who should be able to address our community at our event, regardless of partisan politics. We have seen some Democrats and some Republicans attack us unjustly. But we have so many who support us and who recognize that our community has value.”

Sunday’s event will feature keynote speakers who have spoken out consistently in support of the Arab American and Muslim communities. They include former State Rep. Cyril Nichols, State Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid, State Senator Michael Hastings, State Senator Michael Porfirio, Bridgeview Mayor Steven Landek, Lyons Village President Christopher Getty, Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett, Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon, Palos Heights Mayor Robert Straz and Cook County Commissioner Tara Stamps.

“This is one of the most important events in the Arab American and Muslim community of Chicagoland when it comes to voter empowerment and engagement,” Jaber said.

“I am proud to be a part of a 40-plus year organization that has one objective, to strengthen the voice and engagement of Arab Americans and Muslims in local politics. No other organization does it better.”

Slates of candidates who have consistently supported the Arab American community in the past and that are scheduled to address the Forum & Brunch include:

The Orland Township United Slate is led by Assessor Rich Kelly who is running for the post of Orland Township Supervisor. Kelly’s slate Includes Cindy Murray for Clerk, Antonio Rubino For Assessor, Tracy Sullivan for Highway Commissioner, and for Trustee Michael Schofield, Lena Matariyeh, Danny Flores, and Kelly Metzger.

The Orland Park for All slate headed by Mayoral Candidate Jim Dodge, Clerk Mary Ryn Norwell, and Trustee candidates Dina Lawrence, John Lawler and Joanna Liotine Leafblad is also featured at the event in the face of attacks against the community from the incumbent mayor.

“Jim Dodge and Dick Kelly have long been friends of the Arab American community in Orland and in the Southwest Suburbs. There wasn’t a hesitation on their part to support our organization and help educate the community about the issues they face,” AADC officials said in a statement last week.

“These are candidates and government officials who have been with us all along and who don’t just attend when they need our votes and then disappear. The community knows who are with us and those who just come when they need us.”

Entertainment will be provided by Michigan standup comedian and political satirist Amer Zaher.

Also speaking during the program is Roxanne Assaf who will provide a brief overview on the genocide in Gaza.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person. Groups may still purchase tables of 10 ($700 each). And while the Ad Book is closed, Ads are still being taken for the website and the PDF version of the Ad book which will be distributed to AADC’s growing list of more than 3,500 email recipients.

AADC Board members include District 230 Trustee Mohammed Jaber, a longtime education champion, political consultant Sonia Khalil and former candidate for State Representative, Vice President Nivene Judeh, and board members Sophia Yasin and columnist and media consultant Ray Hanania. Lena Zayed, the daughter of the late honored activist Miriam Zayed is an honorary board member.

Other candidates and community leaders who wish to get to know the Arab American and Muslim community are invited to attend. Every candidate will be allowed to address the group for 3 minutes during the general speaking session.

The event will be held at Niko’s Banquets at 7600 S. Harlem Avenue, in Bridgeview. The event begins at 10 AM and features a brunch for everyone.

For more information, contact AADC at their website at www.ArabDemocraticClub.com.

