Congresswoman Delia Ramirez honored by American Arab Chamber of Commerce

Cook/DuPage County, IL – U.S. Rep Delia Ramirez promised to continue to be open to the concerns of all communities, including to the concerns of Arabs and Muslims in her district and in Illinois, during a meeting with members of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce.

Ramirez was elected to represent the expansive 4th congressional district in 2018 which was remapped in 2023 as the 3rd Congressional District, which today includes portions of Chicago’s Northwest Side from Western Avenue, as well as suburban communities stretching across Cook and DuPage Counties.

During the meeting with the American Arab Chamber of Commerce, Ramirez emphasized her door is open to “every resident” in the district, and she is committed to defending diversity and individual rights in the district.

Chamber President Hassan Nijem presented the “2026 Best of the Best” Award to Ramirez in her western district office, praising her “openness, ability to recognize the issues, and sensitivity to the rights of all residents regardless of race, ethnicity, or religion.

“Congresswoman Ramirez has always been responsive to the constituents in her district, including to the growing Arab and Muslim American community,” Nijem said in personally presenting the Award to the Congresswoman.

“She understands the needs of her district because as a Latina she comes from a minority community and the challenges her community face are challenges that all communities face.”

Nijem said Representative Ramirez fights for the rights of all including seniors, homeowners, veterans, business people and the youth.

In June 2024, Ramirez slammed AIPAC, the lobby that defends the oppressive policies of the government of Israel, and has refused to accept AIPAC funding.

She called “big money in politics” a threat to American Democracy.

“Arab and Muslim Americans support all human rights and oppose oppression, violence, terrorism and hatred of all kinds, including Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism which, according to the leading organization fighting racism against Arabs, the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), has ‘dramatically increased’,” Nijem said.

“Everyone should be respected. No one should be discriminated against. And every community, including Arabs and Muslims deserve support to strengthen their communities. We believe Congresswoman Ramirez champions those goals.”

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce was founded in 2005 and has dedicated itself to strengthening Arab American business through Action and Media information.

“No one has done more to support the rights of Arab Americans in the Chicagoland region than the American Arab Chamber of Commerce, from defending hundreds of Arab-owned gas stations targeted racially for closure by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, to defending the rights of Hookah Owners, and other Arab American businesses,” Nijem said.

One of the highlights of the Chamber’s achievements was to coordinated efforts with Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas to return hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid property taxes to residents. Nearly $1 million in property tax overpayments was returned by the Cook County Treasurer to Arab and Muslim property owners.

Joining Nijem in presenting the award on behalf of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce of Illinois were Sawsan Nijem and veteran political columnist Ray Hanania.

“Representative Ramirez is one of the members of Congress who I respect for her principles to justice, fairness, diversity and ensuring that America represents everyone regardless of their politics, race, religion or national origin,” Hanania said.

“Ramirez is a fighter who defends the rights of everyone and challenges injustice whether it is immigration, discriminatory policies or ensuring that all cultures and religions receive equal respect and support.”

For more information on Ramirez and her dedication to progressive Democratic issues, visit her website at www.deliaforcongress.com.

For more information on the American Arab Chamber of Commerce, visit their website at AACCUSA.org

