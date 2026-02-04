SHARE ...

Abughazaleh Campaign Surpasses $3 Million Raised, Powered by More Than 57,000 Grassroots Donors

Kat Abughazaleh’s campaign for Congress in Illinois’ Ninth Congressional District announced today that it has surpassed $3 million raised this cycle, underscoring the campaign’s growing momentum, powered overwhelmingly by small-dollar donors and broad grassroots participation.

The milestone includes nearly 4,500 new donors so far this year, bringing the campaign’s total donor count to 57,700 contributors as of February 1.

The average contribution stands at $Abughazaleh Campaign Surpasses $3 Million Raised, Powered by More Than 57,000 Grassroots Donors, reflecting broad, small-dollar support from working people across the district, state, and the nation.

The campaign remains a leader in grassroots fundraising nationally by streaming on Twitch and YouTube, engaging voters, donors, and individuals on levels never seen before, which has generated almost a quarter of a million dollars.

Just under 9,000 donors live in Illinois’ Ninth District, demonstrating strong in-district engagement and investment in the campaign’s people-first message. The milestone comes as outside special interest groups begin pouring money in the race.

“This campaign is being built the right way, by people who believe they deserve leadership that fights for them,” said Congressional Candidate Kat Abughazaleh. “Every small-dollar contribution represents someone choosing action over politics as usual. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who helped us fuel an honest and transparent campaign accountable to the people and not corporate or special interest groups.”

“When you look at the fundraising landscape, one campaign clearly stands apart. Ours is fueled overwhelmingly by people giving what they can, not by influence concentrated in big checks. With this level of grassroots momentum, we’re focused on organizing everywhere, listening closely, and earning every vote.”

To learn more about Kat Abughazaleh’s campaign or get involved, visit KatForIllinois.com.

