Dark money super PAC dumps cash into TV ads to influence 2nd Congressional District Illinois

PRESS RELEASE — A dark money super PAC dubbed “Affordable Chicago Now!” which filed a statement of organization just last week and is believed to be funded by the right-wing group AIPAC, but has yet to disclose a single donor, has purchased broadcast television ads in the Chicago market in support of Donna Miller’s candidacy for Congress in Illinois’ 2nd District, Federal Communications Commission records show.

AIPAC donors also funded nearly 85% of Miller’s campaign fundraising haul in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Between MAGA money, AIPAC donors and shady dark money super PACs, it’s clear that right wing forces are playing games with the Democratic primary election,” said Matthew Fisch, campaign manager for Robert Peters for Congress.

“Every time you see an ad for Donna Miller on TV, you should know that pro-Trump, right wing forces paid for it. Why? Because they believe Miller is their best investment to advance their agenda to wreak havoc on our communities.”

Miller’s fourth quarter Federal Election Commission report, filed Saturday night, revealed that a shocking percentage came from donors who have a history of giving to Donald Trump or AIPAC. Miller, a Cook County Commissioner, reported raising nearly $39,000.00 from Trump donors in the fourth quarter. A full listing of those donors is available here.

She also reported raising at least $875,350.92 in the fourth quarter (83% of her total) from donors who have given to AIPAC or its affiliated super PAC, the United Democracy Project, since 2023. A full listing of those donors is available here.

This represents a massive spike in fundraising for Miller, who prior to this quarter, had reported raising only $242.494.02. During the previous quarter, Miller reported only $250 from a single Trump donor, and $750 from a single AIPAC donor.

AIPAC Tracker has listed who doesd and doesn’t take money from the pro-Israel lobby that supports the Genocide in Gaza and opposes peace based on the Two State Solution.