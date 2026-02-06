SHARE ...

Global icon Shakira to Perform Post-Race Concert at the FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2026

Multi-GRAMMY award winning, Colombian superstar will light up the Main Stage at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday 19th April 2026

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (5 February 2026) – The Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) is thrilled to confirm that global megastar Shakira will perform an iconic set on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit Main Stage on Sunday April 19th after the conclusion of the FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2026.

The pinnacle of motorsport will be returning to Jeddah, home of the world’s fastest street circuit, on April 17-19, 2026.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Red Sea Coastline, the annual night race has become one of Formula 1’s most electrifying events, combining record-breaking speeds with world-class entertainment.

Just last week, GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour was confirmed by Billboard as the highest-grossing Hispanic tour of all time.

The gross revenue of the tour currently stands at $421.6 million, inclusive of 82 stadium shows all across the US and Latin America with over 3.3 million people in attendance. This number eclipses the previous record set by the Luis Miguel Tour (2023-2024) of $409.5 million.

In the past few months, Shakira was presented with Billboard’s Global Touring Icon Award — watch the highlight video here and read Billboard’s piece on the tour here. This record-breaking tour was also nominated by Pollstar for their Latin Tour of the Year Award. The tour’s sales include her historic 12 show run in Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros, the most number of shows a tour has ever played at this iconic venue. Shakira sold out the venue with 65,000 tickets per night for a total of 780,000 tickets, taking over the city with her latest studio album. Due to incredible demand, an upcoming 13th and final show will take place at Estadio GNP Seguros on February 27.

Recently, Shakira released the lead track “Zoo” for the blockbuster Zootopia 2, dominating theaters and grossing over $1.7B worldwide, becoming Disney’s highest-grossing animated movie of all time. The track was performed by Shakira and written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, and Shakira and currently sits at over 500M streams across all platforms. More exciting new music is to come as we head into 2026, as Shakira builds further on her monumental success of the past year.

The confirmation of Shakira’s performance in Jeddah offers fans another example of the unrivalled entertainment set to define the FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2026 weekend following confirmation of Kygo’s headline act earlier this week, with more A-List acts set to be confirmed. Across three action-packed days, audiences will experience world-class racing alongside live performances from some of the world’s greatest music artists.

The 2026 season promises to be a landmark year for Formula 1, with the introduction of all-new cars designed to deliver closer, more unpredictable racing. The grid will also expand with Cadillac joining as an 11th team, while Audi makes its long-awaited debut. Jeddah will welcome a new reigning World Champion for the first time since 2021, as McLaren’s Lando Norris arrives to defend his title against four-time champion Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri. F1 Academy will also return, continuing to showcase the next generation of female racing talent.

With more headline acts set to be named in the coming weeks, it is clear that the FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2026 will be an event that cannot be missed!

To discover more about the FORMULA 1 SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2026, please visit www.saudiarabiangp.com .

Follow us on social:

Twitter: @SaudiArabianGP

Instagram: @saudiarabiangp

Facebook: @saudiarabiangp

NVP: 13