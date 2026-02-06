SHARE ...

Arab Center of Washington DC to release survey on Arab Public Opinion and Implications for Trump’s Policies in the Region

The Arab Center of Washington DC will host a panel discussion analyzing the results of the Arab Center’s 2025 Arab Opinion index on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at the National Press Club.

The Arab Center will release the results of the 2025 Arab Opinion Index – covering 40K respondents in 15 Arab countries.

Speakers include: Khalil E. Jahshan, Executive Director, Arab Center Washington DC; Tamara Kharroub, Deputy Executive Director & Senior Fellow, Arab Center Washington DC; Yousef Munayyer, Head of the Palestine/Israel Program and Senior Fellow, Arab Center Washington DC; and, Laila Omar, Researcher, Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies; Adjunct Professor of Sociology & Anthropology, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

The 2025 Arab Opinion Index represents the ninth installment in a series of public opinion surveys conducted across the Arab world since 2011.

This comprehensive study surveyed more than 40,000 respondents from 15 Arab countries—Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, and Tunisia. Conducted by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, the survey provides an in‑depth examination of the key political, social, and economic dynamics shaping public attitudes across the Arab region.

The Index measures a wide spectrum of issues, including living conditions, trust in state institutions, evaluations of government performance, views on democracy, and patterns of civic and political engagement. It also captures public perceptions of major regional crises—particularly in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan, and Syria—and examines attitudes regarding the Palestinian cause, intra‑Arab relations, the role of international actors, and views toward the United States and its policies in the Middle East.

Arab Center Washington DC will host a hybrid in‑person and online event to present the survey’s findings and explore their implications for US policy in the region.

The discussion will focus on key questions, including:

How do Arab citizens assess the political, economic, governance, and security situations in their countries?

To what extent do citizens participate in civic organizations and political parties? And what are their views on democracy?

How do Arab publics perceive recognizing or normalizing relations with Israel?

How do Arab publics view the United States and US foreign policy toward the region?

How do Arabs assess the roles of regional and international powers in relation to Palestine?

Which countries do Arabs believe pose the greatest threat to the region?

What percentage of Arabs want to emigrate and what are their primary motivations?

How do Arab views of US foreign policy contrast with their views of the American people?

How do Syrians perceive the prevalence of sectarian discourse and discrimination today? And do Syrians support an agreement with Israel that does not include the return of the occupied Golan Heights?

Location

National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045 and via Zoom

Date

Tuesday February 10, 2026

Time

12:30 PM – 2:00 PM ET

NVP: 4