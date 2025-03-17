Orland Fire Protection District, Fiscal Voices, receive endorsement of the Arab American Democracy Coaliton

Independent candidates for Orland Fire receive Arab and Muslim American endorsement

Independent candidates for Orland Fire receive Arab and Muslim American endorsement

PRESS RELEASE — March 17, 2025

Orland Fire Protection District, IL — As you may see, we do not have the endorsements of mayors, supervisors, or union leaders and activists. We are independent and we support good government.
We are most proud of the support and encouragement we are receiving from the everyday people, the taxpayers and homeowners, seniors, and families, in the Orland Fire Protection District.
We are very proud to accept the endorsement of the Arab American Democracy Coalition which has worked to help engage the Arab and Muslim Community in local government and society for more than 40 years in the Orland Fire district. It is the largest organization representing Arab and Muslim Americans in the Orland Fire District. Every taxpayer deserves a voice.
The Fiscal Voices slate is independent of political control or manipulation and we strive to bring fresh ideas and free thought to the OFPD Board of Trustees.
Orland Fire Protection District, Fiscal Voices, receive endorsement of the Arab American Democracy Coaliton
Our priority is to keep the Fire District independent of the politicians who want to control the district and its tax base, and to prevent its takeover — call it a merger or consolidation — they all would love to control it as a part of their political agendas.
Our mission is to keep it independent and to ensure our heroic firefighters continue to provide the most efficient and professional services with the best equipment and dedicated support to fight fires and save the lives of our residents.
We are proud to accept support from individual homeowners, taxpayers, and from every person in our district.
Early voting is underway and we urge every voter to go to the polls and cast their vote to strengthen their community and protect their institutions.
Thank you.
Donald “DJ” Jeffers
Beth Damas Kaspar
Bridget Eileen Tolan
GET more information by visiting our website at

or by visiting our Facebook Page by CLICKING THIS LINK.
— Press Release

