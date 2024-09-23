SHARE ...

AHRC calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) condemns in the strongest words the ongoing Israeli indiscriminate bombardment of Lebanon.

Under the pretext of fighting Hezbollah, Israel has been targeting civilians in heavily populated residential areas. Israelis have been threatening that they intend to demolish Lebanon.

Just like in Gaza, these are war crimes and Israel must be stopped.

AHRC warns that the continued failure of the international community, due to the Biden administration’s full support of Israel, to hold Israel accountable is enabling Israel to continue its war crimes.

It is only getting worse. Israel continues to act with impunity with complete disregard for international laws and norms. Israel continues to refuse to heed the world’s call for a ceasefire.

Even though we are not optimistic that our call will be answered, AHRC calls on the Biden administration to put an end to the carnage in Gaza and Lebanon. The US is fully capable of ending this carnage. There is no doubt that the American unconditional military, financial, intelligence and diplomatic support to the most extreme government in Israeli history is the reason Israel continues its war ignoring the UN, the ICC, the ICJ and world opinion. It is not too late to do the right thing.

AHRC calls upon all peace- loving people to contact their elected officials in Washington, in the Congress and the White House, and ask for the US to impose a ceasefire.

“The most extreme government in Israel’s history, for Messianic reasons, wants to set the whole region on fire,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “It is time for President Biden to do what Reagan did in 1982, impose a ceasefire,” added Hamad.

AHRC “Spirit of Humanity” Awards and Dinner Gala Friday, October18, 2024:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is gearing its efforts planning “Spirit of Humanity” Awards and Dinner Gala that will be held on Friday, October 18, 2024, in Dearborn.

The Gala is AHRC’s signature program and prime event of the year to celebrate human rights and the culture of human rights.

Please visit (www.ahrcusa.org) for the Gala’s information and join us today. Your support is needed and appreciated. Become a human rights defender and protector and join the gala.

AHRC Mission:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) is dedicated to defending and protecting human rights as outlined in the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The AHRC was formed to protect these rights and advocate for anyone whose rights are being violated or denied. To that end, the AHRC will build a tenacious, objective, and carefully guided advocacy program that will serve to defend individual human rights, whenever and wherever they are being infringed upon. NGO in Consultative Status with the Economic & Social Council (ECOSOC)-United Nations