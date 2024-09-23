SHARE ...

Detroit News and National Review condemned for publishing racist cartoon

The Detroit News and National Review published a repugnant, morally reprehensible, racist cartoon depicting U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) as a victim of Israel’s terrorist attack on Lebanese pagers on Sept. 19, 2024.

The cartoon implies that Rep. Tlaib, a sitting Member of Congress and staunch defender of Palestinian rights, is a member of Hezbollah and would have been targeted by Israel.

This is the same form of dehumanization and demonization that was on full display during last Tuesday’s Senate hearing, where U.S. Senator John Kennedy told Arab American activist Maya Berry to “hide her head in a bag,” and continues to contribute to the hate which motivated the brutal murder of 6 year old Wadee Al Fayoumi.

Demand that the Detroit News and National Review Retract the Cartoon and Apologize

The entire Detroit News staff should be ashamed by the paper’s decision to platform such a hateful cartoon, and it is particularly heinous considering that the largest concentration of Arab Americans live in the Detroit Metro Area.

ADC is calling on its members to message the editors of the Detroit News, and demand that they retract the cartoon and publicly apologize to Rep. Tlaib, and the Arab American community of Michigan.

ADC National Executive Director Abed Ayoub said, “To see this hateful cartoon platformed by a newspaper that serves the largest concentration of Arab Americans is supremely disappointing. Attacking the only Palestinian American serving in Congress with such a disgusting smear cannot go unaddressed. We have seen the consequences of this awful false narrative in hate crimes across the country, including the brutal murder of Wadee and the shooting of three Palestinian students in Vermont. ADC expects prompt action from the publications’ leadership.”

ADC National Government Affairs and Advocacy Director Chris Habiby said, “In no moral world can this be okay. It is beyond disgusting, beyond shameful, that this cartoon was approved by any editor. The leadership at both the Detroit News and the National Review must immediately take action to demonstrate that they are opposed to hate.”

