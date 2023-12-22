SHARE ...

Sonia Anne Khalil campaigns for Illinois State House 36th District

Longtime Arab American activists Sonia Anne Khalil announced on December 10, 2023 her candidacy to seek the Democratic Party domination for the Illinois Legislative 36th House seat next year.

Khalil is the leading candidate in the Democratic Primary for the 36th House seat in the March 19, 2024 Democratic Primary election.

The Khalil campaign is hosting a fundraiser on Dec. 30, 2023 to kickoff the campaign after announcing her candidacy on Dec. 10. Click this link to donate to the campaign.

The fundraiser will be held at Niko’s Banquet Hall, 7600 S. Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview, Illinois on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 from 11 AM until 1 PM. Attendees are asked to make donations to support the campaign at the “Donuts and Coffee with Sonia Anne Khalil” fundraising event.

Khalil officially announced her candidacy for the vacant Illinois House position at the S2 Express Grill in Orland Park on Dec. 10, 2023 among a gathering of more than 40 supporters stressing that her priorities will be to focus on public health policies as well as the economy, jobs, and community services.

“I want to first thank our gracious hosts, Andre and Sue, owners of this fantastic restaurant (s2 Express Grill). I appreciate your hospitality and support. I am so excited to be here with family and friends to kick off my candidacy for State Representative of the 36th district. Today, I want to speak to you about why I am in this race, and what’s at stake for our community in 2024,” Khalil told attendees.

“I’ve spent my entire life in public and community service. My first job was as a precinct captain at 10 years old, canvassing for candidates. I’ve held positions in city, and county governments. I’ve worked on political and issue campaigns my entire life. I know our district, because I’ve invested my life to know our people- all of our people, even the ones who don’t always agree with me. As a daughter of a nurse, and after surviving cancer, I know what our community faces navigating the health care system. As your next state rep, I will remain focused on public health policies that improve our lives.

“As a human resources executive, I will bring systems of professionalism and responsiveness to our local government. My duty and responsibility will guide my choices. I will be sure to take into account the real voice of our community, and will make sure I have feedback from a broad coalition of stakeholders And my door will always be open.”