Ziyad Brothers congratulates brewers of Bavaria non-alcoholic beer for receiving international award

Cicero, IL — Swinkels Family Brewers won the “Sustainable Brewery of the Year” award at the Icons of Beer 2023 competition organized by the World Beer Awards, an international organization that also annually rates the best beers.

The award was immediately hailed by Ziyad Brothers Importing, which is the exclusive US distributor of one of Swinkels’ popular products, Bavaria non-alcoholic beer.

Officials at Ziyad Brothers Importing, which is based in the Chicagoland suburban community of Cicero, Illinois, cited the award as another example of the highest quality products that the company distributes to consumers.

“We are very proud of Swinkels for an award that is clearly justified,” said Ziyad spokesperson Marissa Ziyad.

“The Bavaria Brand is very popular among consumers specifically because it is non-alcoholic but maintains the flavor that consumer love.”

Swinkels produces several Bavaria malt drinks with 0.0% alcoholic content. They are brewed with natural mineral water and natural aromas offering a refreshing and natural flavor with a pleasant sweetness, making it a fruity, summery refreshment.

In making the award, the judges told Swinkels they are “impressed” by the company’s “commitment to sustainability and the broad range of innovative strategies implemented in pursuit of your goals. It is clear from your comprehensive approach that there is a genuine passion to improve the way things are done in every aspect of the brewing process. We felt that such an ambitious (and increasingly successful) project deserved the highest level of recognition. We look forward to watching you continue on the path you have set and providing a shining example to other brewers.”

The Bavaria Brand is one of five breweries operated by Swinkels.

For 7 generations Swinkels has run 8 independent family breweries and dozens of unique beer brands, offering the consumer the right beer for every occasion. Consumers now enjoy Swinkel products in more than 130 countries.

ABOUT ZIYAD

Ziyad is a leading omni-channel provider of branded Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food and beverage products. Founded as a small bakery in 1966 in Chicago, Ziyad now owns numerous brands and partners with dozens of world-class companies on an exclusive basis to deliver their brands to the North American market. For more information on Ziyad, visit us online at www.Ziyad.com.