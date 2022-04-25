SHARE ...

DCEO Celebrates Arab American Heritage Month (AAHM)

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) honors the contributions of Arab Americans in Illinois and hosts a virtual webinar entitled ” Access to Capital: Resources for Arab American Businesses to Grow and Thrive.” Public invited to view

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will host a live virtual event on Wednesday, April 27 at 10 AM to address the business and commerce needs of the Arab American community.

In a press release distributed Monday, DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia celebrated the achievements of Arab Americans noting the event is intended to honor the contributions of Arab Americans.

“Arab Americans have made tremendous cultural and economic contributions to the state of Illinois,” Garcia said.

“This month and throughout the year, we are proud to partner with Arab American business leaders and community organizations to highlight these critical contributions while also providing technical assistance and information about DCEO programs that will help advance economic opportunity for Arab Americans across our great state.”

Garcia said in the press release that in recognition of Arab American Heritage Month (AAHM), DCEO is honoring the contributions of Arab Americans in Illinois through a proclamation and a series of events spotlighting resources, businesses, and partnerships.

Garcia said that Illinois is home to “a vibrant community of more than 450,000 people of Arab American decent who play a vital role in their individual communities.” As part of AAHM, DCEO partnered with the American Arab Chamber of Commerce of Illinois (AACCIL) and other business groups to highlight Arab American businesses and community leaders through business tours, events, webinars and more.

Access to Capital: Resources for Arab American

Businesses to Grow and Thrive

Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:00am – 11:30am

Public can register here or tune in on Facebook Live

“The American Arab Chamber of Commerce has one priority to help Arab businesses grow and be successful. We serve to strengthen our voices to ensure our community receives the services and benefits we earn through hard work and honest labor,” said Hassan Nijem, president of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce.

“Arab American Heritage Month is important in that goal by helping the mainstream American public understand who we are. We know they have many questions. Arab American Heritage Month reminds everyone that Arab Americans are no different than anyone else. We love this country, and we want to do our part to make this country, our state, our counties, and our cities successful. We want everyone to enjoy our rich culture.”

In a final event, DCEO, in partnership with the American Arab Chamber of Commerce of Illinois (AACCIL) and the Illinois SBDC Network, will host an informative workshop on April 27, 2022, which will be focused on raising awareness of funding opportunities through grants and loans. Information can be found below:

