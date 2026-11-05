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After a powerful and inspiring ceremony, at this 20-year milestone, we are honored to share this message from Combatants for Peace

Tonight, we did something remarkable. 250 Palestinians, Israelis and international friends sat together in one room to honor the people behind our movement.

The people whose courage, dedication and determination have sustained our work for 20 years.

Many of them work quietly, behind the scenes, rarely receiving the recognition or thanks they deserve. Tonight was for them too.

You can watch the ceremony here.

And to all of you who have supported us over the past two decades, thank you. Whether you have only recently discovered Combatants for Peace or have stood alongside us since the beginning, we are grateful that you share our vision for the future and believe us when we say that there is another way.

On stage, we heard from four co-founders, Sulaiman Khatib, Avner Wishnitzer, Chen Alon and Bassam Aramin, who shared these powerful words:

Help us turn this vision into reality. Please support our work as we continue to challenge the occupation, resist violence and build a future where Palestinians and Israelis can live in freedom, dignity and equality.









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