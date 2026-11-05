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As Congress Returns, Brooklyn to Deliver a Mandate for Peace to Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Brooklyn For Peace follows up its October 20 rally with a formal letter, nearly 100 signed postcards, and photos of constituents demanding Jeffries block funding for the Iran war and weapons to Israel

BROOKLYN, NY: On Monday, November 9, the day Congress returns to session, Brooklyn For Peace (BFP) will deliver a formal letter, nearly 100 signed postcards and photos of Brooklyn residents to House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ district office.

Members of the press are invited to attend, observe and ask questions.

WHAT: A formal letter, mass postcard and photo delivery to Leader Jeffries’ office.

The postcards and photos were collected from Brooklyn residents at BFP’s booth at the annual Flatbush Frolic festival.

They call on Jeffries to:

Oppose all further funding for the war in Iran

Oppose supplying weapons to Israel in accordance with the Leahy Laws, the AECA and the FAA, and remove Section 219 from the NDAA

Block and cut Trump’s bloated Pentagon war budget, and fund jobs, schools, housing, health care and other urgent domestic needs instead

Welcome refugees and abolish ICE

Identical deliveries are being made by mail to the offices of Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

WHEN: Monday, November 9, 2026, 10:30am

WHERE: Outside Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ district office, Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217

WHO: Brooklyn For Peace members and Brooklyn NY-8 constituents, including Charlotte Phillips, BFP Chair, and Etan Mabourakh, BFP Executive Director.

VISUALS: Constituents carrying signs, stacks of signed postcards, printed photos of Brooklyn residents holding handwritten peace signs, and the hand delivery to Jeffries’ office.

BACKGROUND:

This delivery follows BFP’s October 20 rally outside Leader Jeffries’ office, where about 100 residents and activists, joined by more than a dozen local organizations, called on Jeffries to:

Cut off funding for the Iran war and for U.S. support of Israel’s military operations

Treat the Iran War Powers Resolutions as binding and take legal action against the President if needed to enforce them

Call publicly for investigations into strikes on civilians, including the bombing of Minab Elementary School

Publicly back a diplomatic peace agreement to end the war

With Congress returning for the lame-duck session and federal funding set to expire on December 11, residents are bringing those demands back to Jeffries’ door, along with a clear mandate from his constituents.

At the Flatbush Frolic, BFP also ran a “Penny Poll” asking residents to be “a Congress member for the day” and divide 100 pennies, representing the federal discretionary budget. Residents overwhelmingly put their pennies toward schools, health care, housing and food aid, and gave war spending only 3 to 4 percent. By BFP’s count, war spending in the budget Congress passes each year approaches 60 percent.

“If our leaders will not draw the line at funding genocide, over-the-top military spending, and perpetual war, where will they draw a line?” BFP asks in its letter to Jeffries.

AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST:

A copy of BFP’s official cover letter to Leader Jeffries

Photos of the signed postcards

Copies of the photos of Brooklyn residents being delivered

Contact: Etan Mabourakh, Executive Director, Brooklyn For Peace · [email protected] · 954-817-3022

About Brooklyn For Peace: Brooklyn For Peace is a grassroots organization dedicated to promoting peace and social justice. Since its founding in 1984, BFP has worked to prevent war and the social, racial, environmental and economic injustices that lead to war.









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