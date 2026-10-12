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Maria Pappas shares immigrant roots, personal tragedies and lessons of faith at Arab American community book signing

Cook County official Maria Pappas shares emotional stories of her Greek-American upbringing, struggles, and public service during a Bridgeview gathering and book signing at the Palestine Center hosted by the American Arab Chamber of Commerce celebrating her new memoir, “Maria the Pappas.” Watch YouTube Video below

By Ray Hanania

BRIDGEVIEW, IL — Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas shared emotional stories of childhood poverty, discrimination, family tragedies, and her journey into public service during an October 10, 2026 book signing hosted by Arab American community leaders in Bridgeview.

The event, organized with the Arab American Chamber of Commerce and the American Palestinian Club, brought community members together to celebrate Pappas’ new memoir, Maria the Pappas, which chronicles her remarkable journey from a working-class Greek-American family in West Virginia coal country to one of Cook County’s most recognizable elected officials.

Hassan Nijem, who helped organize the gathering, praised Pappas for her longstanding relationship with Chicago’s Arab and Muslim communities and encouraged attendees to purchase copies of the book.

“She’s been supporting the Arab and Muslim community for all her entire life,” Nijem said, explaining that proceeds from book sales would support charitable organizations helping children.

Nijem also thanked Mazen Doleh for providing the space for the gathering.

Pappas opened her remarks by explaining that her memoir was intended especially for younger generations, including children of immigrants who might not fully understand the sacrifices their families made.

“It’s a book that really is a story for young people,” Pappas said. “Because my story, as complicated as it is, is a story of, like your story.”

Pappas described growing up in Wheeling, West Virginia, where her grandparents settled after emigrating from the Greek island of Crete in the early 1900s.

Her family initially lived in Utah, where she said Greek immigrants faced discrimination because of their ethnicity and religion, before relocating to the mountains of West Virginia.

Pappas drew parallels between her Greek Orthodox upbringing and the experiences of Muslim immigrant families.

“We grew up the way you guys grew up in your mosques,” Pappas told the audience. “We went to church every day; we went to Greek school every day. We were not allowed to speak English.”

She recalled entering first grade barely able to speak English because her grandparents had raised her while her parents worked multiple jobs.

Despite the family’s financial struggles, Pappas said she never realized how poor they were because of the strength of her extended family and religious community.

“I didn’t know that we were poor. I had no idea that we had nothing,” she said.

Her father operated a restaurant across from the town hospital, where Pappas began delivering food and talking with customers when she was only five years old. Those early conversations, she said, helped develop the communication skills that would eventually shape her careers in psychology, law and politics.

One of the most emotional portions of her presentation involved her mother’s hospitalization for psychiatric treatment when Pappas was 11 years old.

Pappas recounted how her mother became seriously ill and underwent treatments that she believes worsened her condition. The experience, she explained, motivated her lifelong desire to help people facing seemingly hopeless circumstances.

“You become the person that you remember as a child,” Pappas said.

That determination eventually brought her to Chicago in 1972 with only $500, against her family’s wishes.

Pappas described pursuing advanced degrees, building a successful psychology practice, becoming an attorney and eventually entering politics after being encouraged to run for the Cook County Board.

“I never knocked on the door. I never, never knocked on a door. I beat the door down,” she said, describing her determination to overcome obstacles.

Pappas also discussed how her office has expanded services for Cook County’s diverse communities, including Arabic-language information on the Treasurer’s website.

She said outreach efforts at a mosque were so successful that an imam invited her office to visit 180 mosques.

Pappas told attendees that her office is working with artificial intelligence specialists to develop a telephone system offering assistance in 20 languages.

But much of the gathering focused on the deeply personal experiences that inspired her memoir.

Pappas explained that complications following knee surgeries several years ago left her fearing for her life and prompted her to reflect on the experiences she wanted to preserve for future generations.

She also described finding spiritual comfort in Greece after the deaths of her parents, including an emotional visit to a small church named for her mother, Irene.

Perhaps her most moving revelation concerned her grandson, who, she told the audience, recently underwent surgery for a brain tumor.

Pappas said the tumor was not cancerous, but doctors warned the family about the possibility of future complications.

The experience, she explained, has challenged her lifelong instinct to solve other people’s problems.

“I started with my whole life fixing things, and now I’m in a situation where there’s nothing I can do about it,” she said.

Pappas said faith has helped her confront difficult circumstances, reinforcing the central message of her memoir: that hardship can produce strength, wisdom and compassion.

“I think things happen to you that are so tragic, they make you a different person. They make you stronger. They make you better. They make you wiser,” she said.

Addressing the Arab American audience, Pappas emphasized the shared experiences of immigrant communities, particularly discrimination, sacrifice, and the importance of helping others.

“The people in this room understand discrimination. They understand hardship,” she said.

Pappas concluded by urging families to share her book with their children and to remember the importance of generosity in an increasingly divided world.

“I try and do something different every day, and I try and help somebody every day,” she said, before inviting attendees to have their books signed.

Click this link to watch the event on YouTube or use the widget below:





For more information on Maria Pappas’ memoir, Maria the Pappas, visit the website www.MariaThePappas.com

Order a copy of the book from Amazon.com by CLICKING THIS LINK.









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