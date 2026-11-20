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Who is Ray Hanania and what has he published?

Ray Hanania is a Palestinian-American journalist, author, political columnist, radio host and comedian, born in April 1953 in Chicago, Illinois. Hanania has spent nearly 50 years covering Chicago politics, Arab-American affairs, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He is a former Chicago City Hall reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times and Daily Southtown and a recipient of multiple national and regional journalism awards.

Who is Ray Hanania?

Ray Hanania is an award-winning American journalist of Palestinian descent, best known for his reporting on Chicago politics, his commentary on Middle Eastern affairs, and his advocacy for Arab-American representation in journalism.

BOOK RAY HANANIA for:

Performance of Palestinian-Israeli Comedy (30 minutes – 1 hour)

Discussions on the collapse of professional Journalism

Discussions on Palestine, Israel and the Middle East

Discussions on the history of Arabs in America

Discussions on the importance of communications for ethnic Americans and minorities

Discussions on how to write and communicate effectively.

Email: [email protected]

His career began in the 1970s. From 1977 to 1992, he covered Chicago City Hall, reporting on administrations ranging from Mayor Michael Bilandic through Richard M. Daley. He joined the Chicago Sun-Times in 1985 after working for the Daily Southtown.

He also served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War era and has been active in Arab-American civic organizations, including the Palestinian American Congress and American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.

What books has he published?

Hanania has authored several books spanning autobiography, humor, political commentary, Chicago history, and public relations.

Arabs of Chicagoland (2005) Published by Arcadia Publishing, this illustrated history documents Arab immigration, settlement, family life, businesses, and community development in the Chicago area. I’m Glad I Look Like a Terrorist: Growing Up Arab in America (1990s; later editions) A collection of autobiographical stories, humor, and commentary examining Arab-American identity, discrimination, cultural stereotypes, and his experiences growing up in Chicago. Sources give differing dates for its original publication. PoweR PR: The Ethnic Activists Guide to Strategic Communications (2014) A guide to media relations, political communications, public advocacy, and strategies for ethnic communities seeking greater political influence.

Other titles attributed to Hanania include:

Strike Back: Lentil Soup for the Arab American Soul (1999) — humor and cultural commentary.

Troubled Times: Palestinian American Thought Before and After Sept. 11th — a collection of 98 columns.

The Grape Leaves of Wrath (2012) — political satire about Palestinian refugees.

Midnight Flight: The Story of White Flight in Chicago—1968 — a novel exploring Chicago’s racial and neighborhood history, published online.

Where has he published journalism?

Hanania has written for a wide range of American and international publications.

Publication Type of work Chicago Sun-Times City Hall reporting, political news and columns Daily Southtown Chicago government and political reporting Chicago Tribune Commentary and essays Arab News Middle East, Arab-American politics and opinion The Jerusalem Post Commentary on Arab-Israeli relations Al Jazeera English U.S. politics and Arab-American issues Southwest News-Herald Chicago and suburban political commentary Suburban Chicagoland Local government, elections and political analysis The Arab Daily News Arab-American community news and commentary Creators Syndicate Nationally syndicated opinion columns

His writing has also appeared in the Houston Chronicle, Orlando Sentinel, Newsday, and other outlets.

Journalism awards and recognition

Hanania’s awards include:

Four Peter Lisagor Awards for journalism and column writing.

2009 Sigma Delta Chi Award , a national Society of Professional Journalists honor.

Best Ethnic American Columnist , awarded by New America Media in 2006–2007.

Recognition from the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee for his journalism and community advocacy.

His accomplishments were also recognized in an Illinois House of Representatives resolution in 2022.

Where can you read his work?

Courageous Thought His newsletter featuring political commentary and archives. The Daily Hookah His central website linking books, columns, radio programs and podcasts. The Arab Daily News His published articles and commentary on Arab-American affairs. Al Jazeera author archive His international commentary, including articles about Muhammad Ali and American politics.

Overall: Ray Hanania’s significance lies in his combination of mainstream Chicago political reporting and Arab-American journalism. His work has addressed local political accountability, Palestinian-American identity, media representation, and Israeli-Palestinian relations for decades. His published output includes books, thousands of newspaper articles and opinion columns, and online political commentary.

Ray Hanania is a journalist from Chicago. He was born April 17, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, and he works as an American journalist, editor, public relations expert, reporter, and stand-up comedian of Palestinian descent. His father is from Jerusalem and mother from Bethlehem. Ray Hanania +2

Career

Reporting: He covered Chicago City Hall from 1977 to 1992 and has won four Peter Lisagor Awards from the Society of Professional Journalist’s largest chapter, the Chicago Headline Club. He covered Chicago City Hall from 1977 to 1992 and has won four Peter Lisagor Awards from the Society of Professional Journalist’s largest chapter, the Chicago Headline Club. abebooks creators

Columns: He currently writes full-time for the Saudi-based Arab News, authoring weekly Opinion Columns on Arab Americans and covering news. Over the years his columns have also run on the Times of Israel blogs, Ynetnews, CounterPunch and Creators Syndicate, and he posts them on a Substack. Hanania describes his writing as “defining the moderate Palestinian and Arab Voice.” He currently writes full-time for the Saudi-based Arab News, authoring weekly Opinion Columns on Arab Americans and covering news. Over the years his columns have also run on the Times of Israel blogs, Ynetnews, CounterPunch and Creators Syndicate, and he posts them on a Substack. Hanania describes his writing as “defining the moderate Palestinian and Arab Voice.” Wikipedia reference

Radio: His career in broadcast radio began in 1980 at WLS (AM). He later hosted “The Ray Hanania Show” on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit and simulcast on WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington, D.C., on the US Arab Radio Network. His career in broadcast radio began in 1980 at WLS (AM). He later hosted “The Ray Hanania Show” on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit and simulcast on WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington, D.C., on the US Arab Radio Network. Wikipedia wikipedia

Comedy and PR: After the September 11 attacks, he created the Israeli-Palestinian Comedy Tour, where he joked about his marriage to a Jewish woman. The first tour was launched in January 2007. He founded his own public relations firm, called Urban Strategies Group. After the September 11 attacks, he created the Israeli-Palestinian Comedy Tour, where he joked about his marriage to a Jewish woman. The first tour was launched in January 2007. He founded his own public relations firm, called Urban Strategies Group. Ray Hanania +2

Books

I’m Glad I Look Like a Terrorist: a collection of humor essays and columns, published 1996 goodreads

Arabs of Chicagoland (2005): a historical look at Arab settlement in Chicago timesofisrael

The Grape Leaves of Wrath (published 2012) goodreads

Ray Hanania: Volume I (2015): a collection of his columns from Creators

Yalla! Fight Back: a 356-page paperback lulu

Secrets of New Media Networking and PoweR PR: Ethnic Activist’s…, both about PR and media









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